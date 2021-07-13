Biden to deliver speech on voting rights today

Getty Images

President Joe Biden is expected to address US voting rights in a speech Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. ET. The White House said Biden would deliver remarks at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN that Biden is expected to make a "moral case" for protecting ballot access against "authoritarian and anti-American" restrictions. On Tuesday, White House officials told the outlet that Biden's speech would confront the suite of state-level voter restriction laws that have been passed in the wake of former President Donald Trump's unfounded allegations of election fraud.

The speech comes just weeks after the US Supreme Court upheld a contentious voter restriction law in Arizona, a promising ruling for the 16 other Republican-led states that passed similar laws this year, should those states find their cases before the court. Major tech companies -- including Amazon, Apple and Google -- have spoken out against a Georgia law in a statement signed by hundreds of CEOs and companies in April of this year.

