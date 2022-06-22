Early Prime Day Deals MacBook Pro M2 Review 4th of July Mattress Deals 50% Off Pet Supplies Free $10 to Spend on Prime Day
News

Biden to Call on Congress to Suspend Gas Tax

The president wants to ease pressure at the pump for drivers.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
Joe Biden smiles and gazes upward
Joe Biden pushes for a reprieve amid skyrocketing gas prices.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As Americans continue to experience high prices for fuel and other necessities, President Biden plans to call on Congress for a three-month federal gas tax suspension. On Wednesday, he is holding a press conference to urge legislators to approve the measure and give drivers some relief.

Ahead of the president's speech, the White House released a statement explaining that Biden wants the suspension to run through the end of September. Pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a factor in soaring fuel prices, the administration notes that Americans have seen average gas costs hover around $5 per gallon. 

The federal gas tax, which has been in place since 1932, has been 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents since 1993. 

More to come.