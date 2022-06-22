Biden to Call on Congress to Suspend Gas Tax

As Americans continue to experience high prices for fuel and other necessities, President Biden plans to call on Congress for a three-month federal gas tax suspension. On Wednesday, he is holding a press conference to urge legislators to approve the measure and give drivers some relief.

Ahead of the president's speech, the White House released a statement explaining that Biden wants the suspension to run through the end of September. Pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a factor in soaring fuel prices, the administration notes that Americans have seen average gas costs hover around $5 per gallon.

The federal gas tax, which has been in place since 1932, has been 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents since 1993.

More to come.