Biden signs executive order aimed at strengthening US cybersecurity

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at improving US cybersecurity defenses, following a string of cyberattacks on the federal government and private companies.

The action comes amid a crippling ransomware attack forced the shutdown of a major US petroleum pipeline last week, leading to widespread gas shortages along the East Coast. The attack, blamed on a hacker group known as the Darkside, reignited concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

The executive order doesn't specifically mention the oil and gas infrastructure, but the White House did point to the attack as an example where more needs to be done to protect critical infrastructure.

"The Colonial Pipeline incident is a reminder that federal action alone is not enough," the White House said in a statement calling on private companies to "follow the federal government's lead and take ambitious measures to augment and align cybersecurity investments with the goal of minimizing future incidents."

The 34-page executive order outlines a number of steps aimed at shoring up the nation's cybersecurity. It includes a call for the removal of contractual barriers to reporting federal agency breaches, the reporting of severe cyberattacks within three days, establishment of a "Cybersecurity Safety Review Board" to review significant incidents, creation of baseline security standards for development of software sold to the government, and creation of a standardized playbook and set of definitions for government response to cyberattacks.

The executive order was announced after Colonial said it would resume pipeline operations on Wednesday but cautioned that markets disrupted by the closure may take days to return to normal.

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," Colonial said a statement, which also thanked the Biden administration for its "leadership and collaboration."

While the action emerges amid the backdrop of the Colonial crisis, the order began to be drawn up in the wake of last year's SolarWinds hack, which used tainted software from IT management company SolarWinds to penetrate multiple US federal agencies and at least 100 private companies.

The Biden administration formally attributed the hack to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR. Russia has denied involvement in the hack.

The Colonial pipeline shutdown increased concern about cyberattacks being used to cripple key infrastructure. In ransomware schemes like the one used on Colonial, attackers use code to seize control of a computer system and then demand money to unlock it. The worldwide WannaCry ransomware attacks in 2017, for instance, locked up computer systems at hospitals, banks and phone companies. And city governments in the US, including Baltimore's, have been hobbled by ransomware assaults as well.