Biden revokes Trump's executive orders against TikTok, WeChat

The president signs a new order requiring security reviews of apps linked to foreign adversaries.

President Joe Biden revoked Trump-era executive orders against TikTok and WeChat.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked the previous administration's executive orders against TikTok and WeChat. Former president Donald Trump targeted the Chinese-owned apps last August, calling their wide use a "national emergency."

The Trump administration tried to force the sale of video-based social app TikTok to a US company. Microsoft and Walmart pursued an acquisition but weren't chosen by Chinese parent ByteDance.

Under a new order signed by Biden, the US Commerce Department must regularly evaluate apps linked with foreign adversaries like China and take action if they're determined to present a national security risk.

Neither TikTok nor WeChat immediately responded to requests for comment.