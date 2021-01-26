Getty Images

The saga of former President Donald Trump's reported Diet Coke button has a new twist. Politico reported Monday that the button, which sat on the Resolute Desk, and which reporters had said Trump used to summon Diet Coke, is actually just an usher call button. What's more, President Joe Biden hasn't gotten rid of it.

Citing a White House official, Politico said the button is still on Biden's desk, but couldn't say what the president will use it for.

Talk of the supposed Diet Coke button kicked off last week when Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn posted contrasting photos of Trump and Biden in the Oval, and noted that the wooden box which was reportedly the Diet Coke button, no longer sat on the desk next to the telephones.

According to a 2018 report from the Associated Press, whenever Trump pushed it, "a White House butler walked in with a single glass of Diet Coke on a silver tray for the commander in chief," the AP's Julie Pace said, having watched the button deployed.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.