Amazon buys MGM The Tomorrow War trailer Half of US adults fully vaccinated John Cena's apology to China Google Doodle celebrates Savoy Ballroom Stimulus check updates

Biden orders investigation of COVID-19 origins

Facebook will stop removing posts claiming the coronavirus originated in a lab, a report says.

Listen
- 01:07
Biden COVID vaccine

President Biden receives his COVID-19 shot.

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

US President Joe Biden has announced his intelligence team is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus pandemic, "including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident." Biden said the US Intelligence Community has no definitive answer as of yet, but has come up with two possible scenarios for how COVID-19 began.

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said Wednesday.

More on COVID origins

Part of the investigation involves working with global allies "to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence."

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology ended up in hospital back in November 2019 after becoming sick with what now look to be COVID-19 symptoms. The report cited a US intelligence report.

Following Biden's announcement Wednesday, Facebook reportedly told Politico it will stop taking down posts claiming COVID was manufactured in a lab

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.