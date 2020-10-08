Elections 2020

Twitter

During Wednesday night's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, a now-famous fly landed on Pence's hair and stayed there for two minutes, apparently unnoticed by the VP. Viewers spotted it, however, and so did the Biden-Harris campaign.

The campaign acted uh, on the fly, by immediately putting a fly swatter up for sale on its official site. The $10 swatter has sold nearly 35,000 units, according to the campaign, and is now sold out.

The blue fly swatter has the words, "Truth Over Flies" and "Biden Harris" printed on it.

After Pence's run-in with the fly at Wednesday night's debate in Salt Lake City, Biden's official Twitter account immediately posted a photo of Biden holding a swatter, and the words, "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The swatters went on sale shortly afterward. "Oh yeah, we did that," McNamara tweeted.

Not everyone approved of the swatters. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said on its site that it was sending the Biden campaign a "humane bug catcher," a device that captures insects alive so they can be safely put outside.

Wednesday's event was the only vice presidential debate scheduled. Two more presidential debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, but President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would not participate in a virtual debate.