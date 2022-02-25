Biden Expected to Nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Tom Williams / Pool / AFP

President Joe Biden is expected on Friday to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, according to multiple news sources.

Breyer, 83, announced in January that he is retiring at the end of the current session.

Jackson's nomination would fulfill Biden's promise to select a Black woman for the high court, a vow he first made as a presidential candidate in 2020.

The president previously nominated Jackson, 51, to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland in March to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered one of the most important federal courts in the nation and a pipeline to the Supreme Court.

Jackson was confirmed by the Senate in an uncontentious hearing three months later, with Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham joining all Senate Democrats in voting for the appointment.



After receiving both her bachelor's and law degrees from Harvard, Jackson clerked for Breyer in 1999. She also served as a US district judge in the District of Columbia and on the US Sentencing Commission.

Before Biden's announcement, civil rights attorney Ben Crump -- who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery -- praised Jackson for having "the educational credentials and commitment" required for the Supreme Court in an op-ed for The Hill.

"There will be no learning curve for Judge Jackson -- she knows the law, has adjudicated it well, and is battle-tested," he added.



Jackson has reportedly been on Biden's short list of potential nominees since Breyer's announcement, alongside California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Judge J. Michelle Childs, who serves on the US District Court in Columbia, South Carolina.

Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator from Alabama, has been tapped to guide Biden's nominee during the confirmation process.

If Jackson is nominated and confirmed, she would be only the third Black justice in the Supreme Court's 233-year history. It would also represent the first time there were two African American justices on the bench at the same time, as well as the first time four women served simultaneously.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.