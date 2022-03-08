Biden Bans Oil And Gas Imports From Russia

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced a ban on all imports of oil and natural gas from Russia on Tuesday. It's the latest move by the administration against Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," Biden said during remarks at the White House. "This is a step we're taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be a cast as well here in the United States."

The ban will include oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from Russia, according to Bloomberg, which earlier reported the news. Russia is one of the world's largest producers of crude and natural gas. Until now, Russian oil and gas had largely been spared from US and European sanctions.

Biden said European allies are also working on strategies to reduce dependence on Russian energy, but acknowledged they may not be in the position to join the US ban. The UK will reportedly ban all imports of oil from Russia, phased in over the coming months. The UK ban will not apply to Russian gas, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission on Tuesday outlined a plan to reduce Europe's reliance on fossil fuels from Russia "well before" 2030.

The price of oil has spiked since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher costs at the gas pump. Biden said the ban on Russian energy will make prices go higher, but noted the administration is taking steps to address the increase.

Biden reiterated that 60 million barrels of oil from joint reserves are being released. He also warned oil and gas companies not to exploit the situation with "excessive price increases."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in a move Biden called a "brutal attack." The US, EU and UK have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including ones aimed directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin. More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine amid the war, according to a United Nations official.

Biden said the US has already provided more thank $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine as well as humanitarian support for people in the country and those that have fled. Biden urged Congress to pass a $12 billion assistance package in order to continue support and aid.

