Biden backtracks, says 'Facebook isn't killing people'

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Monday walked back his criticism of platforms like Facebook, clarifying tht it's vaccine misinformation that's "killing people," not the company.

"Facebook isn't killing people, these 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It's killing people. It's bad information," Biden told reporters.

Last week, Biden was asked what his message was to platforms like Facebook. In response, Biden said "they're killing people," adding that "the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."

The remarks increased tensions between Biden and Facebook, and the social media giant pushed back against the president's Friday remarks. In a blog post on Saturday, Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, outlined the steps the company has taken to combat vaccine misinformation and to encourage the public to get vaccinated. "At a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in America, the Biden administration has chosen to blame a handful of American social media companies," Rosen said.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also issued an advisory last week, saying health misinformation is an "urgent threat" to the public amid the pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki had also said there are about a dozen people creating 65% of the vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. That data Psaki cited appears to come from a report published in March by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

On Monday, as Biden softened his remarks against Facebook, he still pressed the company to do more to combat vaccine misinformation.

"My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally, that somehow I'm saying Facebook is killing people, that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine."

Facebook said it's taken down more than 18 million pieces of COVID-19 misinformation.