Biden Announces Ban on Russian Aircraft From US Airspace

CBS; Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the US would prohibit Russian planes from flying through US airspace in an effort to increase the pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden made the announcement during his first State of the Union address, following similar moves by Canada and the European Union.

"We will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights -- further isolating Russia -- and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said.

The ban would prohibit aircraft owned or registered by Russians from flying over the US, although it wasn't immediately clear when the ban would go into effect.

Canada and the EU on Sunday announced bans on all Russian aircraft flying through their airspace in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Aeroflot-Russian Airlines responded by canceling all flights to European destinations and all trans-Atlantic routes.