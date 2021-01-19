Biden and Harris announce White House science team

Biden Inaugural Committee

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris transition team has announced who will serve on the White House science team under their administration. The advisors will help Biden and Harris deal with climate change, pandemics, racial inequity, the economic downturn and how technology impacts society, Biden and Harris said Tuesday.

The team includes Dr. Eric Lander as the presidential science advisor and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP); Dr. Alondra Nelson as OSTP deputy director for science and society; Dr. Frances H. Arnold and Dr. Maria Zuber as co-chairs of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology; Dr. Francis Collins as director of the National Institutes of Health; Kei Koizumi as OSTP chief of staff; and Narda Jones as OSTP legislative affairs director.

"From the coronavirus pandemic to our climate crisis, this past year has reaffirmed the importance of listening to scientists," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said. "In our administration, decisions will be informed by the best available science and evidence."

The role of the presidential science advisor is also being elevated to the Cabinet level for the first time ever.

"Science will always be at the forefront of my administration -- and these world-renowned scientists will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth," Biden said.

The announcement comes a day ahead of Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

