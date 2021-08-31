Biden administration to launch US Digital Corps

White House

In a bid to bring more tech talent to federal agencies, the White House is launching a two-year fellowship called the US Digital Corps, geared toward improving government responses to shifting IT challenges. Announced Monday, the corps will be located within the General Services Administration's Technology Transformation Services division and will launch this fall with 30 fellows. They'll be expected to begin work in fiscal year 2022 at more than five US agencies.

The move follows several other initiatives from President Joe Biden's administration that are meant to shore up public sector IT as concerns continue to mount around national cybersecurity issues.

"One of my priorities is building a pipeline of diverse talent to GSA and recruiting the next generation of public servants," GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a release. "The Digital Corps fellowship offers technologists just starting out in their career the opportunity to work on some of the most pressing challenges that we face and develop innovative solutions that make government work better for the American people."

The corps is looking for people with skills in software engineering, data science, design, cybersecurity and more. Information for applicants is available at the US Digital Corps website.