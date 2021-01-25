Biden administration resumes efforts to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

Getty Images

After being announced under the Obama administration and then stalled under former President Donald Trump, efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of new $20 bills are getting a new look from President Joe Biden's Treasury Department, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a Monday press briefing.

"It's important that our notes, our money ... reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said. She added that the administration is "exploring ways to speed up that effort, but any specifics would, of course, come from the Department of Treasury."

The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Tubman would replace President Andrew Jackson as the face of the bills, but his image would remain on the back, according to the 2016 announcement. The New York Times said it obtained preliminary designs of the note from before Trump's presidency showing Tubman on the front and a statue of Jackson on the other side.

