Bezos supports Biden's infrastructure push, corporate tax rate increase

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos issued a statement Tuesday supporting President Joe Biden's push for an infrastructure bill, and called on Congress to work with his administration to strike a deal. That includes raising taxes on corporations to help pay for it.

"Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past," Bezos said, "and it's the right time to work together to make this happen."

The statement, shared by the Amazon News account on Twitter, casts the issue of improving US infrastructure as bipartisan, on which everyone needs to concede something. Bezos didn't say whether he supports the specifics of Biden's plan, but said he's hoping for a compromise "that maintains or enhances US competitiveness."

Amazon is facing scrutiny from both parties for potentially anti-competitive actions, with calls for an antitrust investigation from the House Judiciary Committee. Additionally, the company has weathered accusations of union busting as it waits for the results of an election at its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, that could bring about the first Amazon union in the US. Amazon has tried to burnish its image by promoting its support of a $15 federal minimum wage, as well as the pay and benefits it offers its warehouse employees.

However, the Amazon News account drew negative attention in late March when it tweeted snarky messages to lawmakers, one of which derided Rep. Mike Pocan for believing stories that Amazon employees have to pee in bottles to keep up with work demands. Amazon later apologized for the tweet and admitted it was inaccurate.

The company has pledged other support to the federal government, offering to use its logistics expertise to speed the availability of coronavirus vaccines.

Here's Bezos' statement in full: