Why are bezel-less phones so appealing? Phones with very little border around their faces mean that their displays run up right to the edges. Functionally, though, a bezel-less phone doesn't necessarily add anything, though it can (and does) on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, for example. An all-phone screen also increases the chances that you'll accidentally touch the display while you're holding the phone.

But even with mispresses, we can't help but be drawn to these phones. Perhaps because they look like all the futuristic tech we imagined when we were kids, with their superthin, supersleek and superminimalist design. No bezel, or even a barely-there-bezel, just looks damn sexy.

Though the feature hasn't reached mainstream popularity just yet, there have been a handful of phones that have aspired to the look. Fingers crossed we'll be seeing more and more of this design to come. Here's what we've seen so far.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Xiaomi Mi Mix

With its edgeless display, the Mi Mix looks amazing, and gives us the most luxurious glimpse of the all-screen future of phones. Unfortunately, it's only sold in China and it's quite expensive. But fingers cross it'll make its way to more countries soon. Read the full Mi Mix review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

As far as bezel-less phones go, the Galaxy S7 Edge kicks it up a notch. Its left and right display actually curve down the sides, and there are navigational and productivity tools you can swipe for extra utility. Though pricey, it's one of the best Android phones available and one of our favorites. Read the full Galaxy S7 Edge review.

James Martin/CNET

Sharp Aquos Crystal

Sharp's Aquos Crystal may be a couple of years old, but it showed that owning a borderless phone doesn't necessarily mean you have to cough up a lot of money. Sure, it isn't the most powerful device around, but it's one of the most compelling-looking budget phones. Read the full Aquos Crystal review.

César Salza/CNET

ZTE Nubia Z11

The Z11 is a bit of a tease. First Nubia (a brand owned by ZTE) said the phone will only be available in China. Then it said it'll come to the US as well. But then it changed its mind and it looks like the Z11 won't be available outside of China after all. It's too bad -- beside its stylish looks, it has a powerful Snapdragon 820 processor and a 16-megapixel camera. Read the full Nubia Z11 review.

