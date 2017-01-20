Why are bezel-less phones so appealing? After all, it just means that these phones have displays that run up right to the edges. Functionally, it doesn't add anything (though the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge does have some tricks, it doesn't necessarily need to be borderless to have them). And sometimes, having no bezel increases your chance of accidentally touching the display while you hold the phone, causing more unintentional taps and swipes.

But even with these gripes, we can't help but be drawn to these phones. Perhaps because they look so futuristic -- especially since the overall aesthetic of anything "future-tech" is always super-thin, super-sleek and super-minimalist. As such, having no bezel or even a barely-there-bezel just looks damn sexy.

Though the feature hasn't reached mainstream popularity just yet, there have been a handful of handsets that have aspired to the look. Fingers crossed we'll be seeing more and more phones to come.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Xiaomi Mi Mix

With its edgeless display, the Mi Mix looks amazing, and gives us the most luxurious glimpse of the all-screen future of phones. Unfortunately, it's only sold in China and it's quite expensive. But fingers cross it'll make its way to more countries soon. Read the full review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

As far as bezel-less phones go, the Galaxy S7 Edge kicks it up a notch. Its left and right display actually curve down the sides, and there are navigational and productivity tools you can swipe for extra utility. Though pricey, it's one of the best Android phones available and one of our favorites. Read the full review.

James Martin/CNET

Sharp Aquos Crystal

The Aquos Crystal may be a couple of years old, but it showed that owning a borderless phone doesn't necessarily mean you have to cough up a lot of money. Sure, it isn't the most powerful handset available, but it's one of the most compelling-looking budget phones around. Read the full review.

César Salza/CNET

ZTE Nubia Z11

The Z11 is a bit of a tease. First Nubia (a subset of ZTE) said the phone will only be available in China. Then it said it'll come to the US too. But then it changed its mind and it looks like the Z11 won't be available outside of China after all. It's too bad too -- beside from its stylish looks, it has a powerful Snapdragon 820 processor and a 16-megapixel camera. Read the full review.

