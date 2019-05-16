Beyond Meat brings its plant-based proteins to Tovala Smart Ovens

Lab-grown meat and meat replacements are gaining momentum in the food marketplace. Smart ovens are picking up steam, too. On Thursday, the two join forces with the addition of Beyond Meat meal kits to the Tovala menu.
Tovala's second-gen smart oven is moderately priced at $349, easy to operate and comes with its own line of meal kits. You can also scan frozen foods in the Tovala oven, which automatically runs through different modes like steam, bake and reheat to cook food.
Beginning in June, Tovala's meal kits will include options from Beyond Meat. The meat replacement company offers plant-based products made from proteins like peas and fava beans and without soy, gluten or GMOs (genetically modified organisms).
Like Tovala's other meal kits, the Beyond Meat meals are prepped by a Tovala chef and delivered to your door on a weekly basis. Scan the meal kit's barcode on the Tovala Oven and it will cook your dish accordingly in 20 minutes or less.
Meal plans vary. You can choose plans ranging from three to 12 meals per week. Meals cost $12 each.
Six meals will be available to order for Tovala users, and the Tovala team says customer demand will determine whether the meat replacement brand will stay on the menu permanently. Here's the lineup:
Week of June 3:
- Coconut Kale Curry with Beyond Beef Beefy Crumbles & Roasted Vegetables
Week of June 10:
- Green Chili with Beyond Beef Beefy Crumbles & Freshly Baked Cornbread
- Italian Sausage & Eggplant Pasta with Beyond Beef® Italian Sausage Crumbles
Week of June 17:
- Beef & Fajita Veggie Tacos with Beyond Beef Feisty Crumbles and Beans & Rice
Week of June 24:
- Sweet Soy Stir-Fry with Beyond Beef Beefy Crumbles, Brown Rice & Chow Mein Noodles
- Baked Penne Bolognese with Beyond Beef Beefy Crumbles & Lemon Herb Ricotta
In addition to meal kits, Tovala is adding eight Beyond Meat recipes to its mobile app's recipe library. With the recipe library, you can prep meals with groceries you've purchased and follow directions to cook them in the Tovala oven.
New recipes for Beyond Meat products include:
- Frittata with Beyond Beef Beefy Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, and Pepper Jack Cheese
- Loaded Nachos with Beyond Beef Feisty Crumbles
- Baked Gnocchi with Beyond Beef Feisty Crumbles
- Beyond Sausage Hot Italian with Peppers and Onions
- Beyond Sausage Brat Original with Caramelized Onions
- Beyond Sausage Hot Italian
- Beyond Sausage Brat Original
- Beyond Burger
You can order the June 3 menu of Tovala and Beyond Meat meals kits now if you own a Tovala oven or purchase a new one. Additional menus will roll out in the coming weeks.
