Beyond Blue game from Apple Arcade takes a deep dive into the mysteries of the ocean

On Friday, aquatic adventure game Beyond Blue from E-Line Media joined Apple Arcade's growing catalog of over 100 games. In the new game, you play as Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist. You and your research team must use cutting-edge technology to explore the vast depths of the ocean. Use different tools to hear, see and interact with dozens of sea creatures.

The game also features a narrative element -- underwater exploration isn't without its risks, and you'll be faced with high-stakes decisions during the expedition. Players will enjoy a soundtrack featuring talents like Miles Davis, The Flaming Lips and The Edisons. Beyond Blue also includes 17 mini-documentaries called Ocean Insights featuring original footage and interviews with leading ocean experts.

This isn't the first educational game from E-Line. Previously, the studio released Never Alone, which focused on Alaska Native culture. The BBC developers behind Blue Planet II, OceanX Media and leading marine biologists aided in the creation of the game. Beyond Blue looks like a good game to play with Earth Day right around the corner.

The $4.99-a-month Apple Arcade gaming service debuted last September. You can play games on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.