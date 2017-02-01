Beyonce's big baby announcement sends Twitter into a tizzy

The Beyhive is about to grow by two. That was the news singer and social sensation Beyonce shared on Instagram Wednesday with a saucy post and a pregnant belly apparently playing host to twins on full display.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," the post reads. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

The news that 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter will soon have siblings sent Twitter a-gushing with gleeful GIFs:

And of course there were, uh, other reactions:

Certainly this is only the beginning of Bey-thoven's second -- "Beyhive" and "The Carters" continue to trend on Twitter.



