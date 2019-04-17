Beyoncé just dropped Homecoming: The Live Album

Parkwood Entertainment

It's Beyoncé Christmas!

The mother of music, the Queen B, the patron saint of all that is good and pure, has dropped a new 40-track live album in time for the release of her new Coachella concert film on Netflix, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

And the best part? There's a brand new song.

Rumours of a seventh album from Beyoncé were swirling ahead of the launch, with buzz about a mysterious "B7" album emerging on social media. Then Homecoming: The Live Album dropped on streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music (as well as iTunes) shortly after midnight PT on Wednesday.

The live album is taken from her 2018 headlining performance at California music festival Coachella, which was a marching-band-fueled tribute to America's historically black colleges universities. Imagine Crazy in Love with a drumline, Diva with a full brass section, Single Ladies elevated to the energy of a massive college football half-time show.

And for die-hard Beyoncé fans, there's a brand new bonus track at the end of the album. Beyoncé included a studio cover of the 1981 song Before I Let Go by Frankie Beverly and Maze, a song that Destiny's Child previously covered (though never released) in 1997. The song also appears in the closing credits of the Netflix film.

The diva knows how to coordinate a launch.

The word "B7" caught fire on social media when a tracklisting appeared to leak the day before the concert film -- including a song listed as featuring Rihanna. Fingers crossed that seventh album could still follow the live album.

The live album hit as fans were tuning into the Netflix documentary, with the Apple Music Twitter account dropping album art just as Netflix's Twitter account was changing its bio to a string of six bee emojis. This isn't the first time she's dropped a full experience on fans -- if the word "Lemonade" doesn't mean anything to you, then you must have been hiding under a rock when the visual album hit the world like a pop explosion.

WHATTTTT BEYONCÉ WHATTTTTT pic.twitter.com/tTRi05mVRo — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 17, 2019

There's no word on whether we'll get some other perfectly-formed piece of art beyond this live album, but for now, fans have 40 tracks to play on repeat until the end of time.