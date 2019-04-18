Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Coming soon is a new season of Cobra Kai on YouTube. To raise awareness of the show, YouTube released a 30 for 30 on the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament featuring Daniel LaRusso versus Johnny Lawrence. Meanwhile, Netflix has a new documentary scheduled for April 20 called Grass Is Greener. Guess what it's about.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Homecoming is here (well, another one)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Every Game of Thrones season ranked from worst to best: Was Ned Stark as Hand of the King Game of Thrones at its best?
Making Missing Link, the movie of 100,000 faces: The stop-motion animation studio reveals what it took to breathe life into its latest puppets.
Discuss: Beyoncé documentary Homecoming hits Netflix
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.