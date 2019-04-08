Beyonce Coachella documentary set to rock Netflix. See the trailer here

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

"Beychella" shook the internet in 2018. Singer Beyonce reunited with her former group Destiny's Child at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The rousing performance is now the subject of a Netflix documentary due out on April 17.

Netflix released a trailer for Homecoming on Monday. It promises a deep dive into the concepts that powered the set, which combined Beyonce's history of hits with an homage to the historically black colleges and universities in the US.

The trailer is full of behind-the-scenes footage and clips from the show set to a voiceover by poet Maya Angelou.

"Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement," Netflix said in a release.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce looks like it will explore the heart behind the beats and help define a moment that transcended music.