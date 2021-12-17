Betty White turns 100 in January, and you're invited to her movie party

Fathom Events

Legendary actress Betty White is about to turn 100, and her gift to fans is a movie about her life. White's 100th birthday is Jan. 17, 2022, and Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration will be shown in theaters that day, with showings at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Tickets are available now.

The one-day-only movie will feature the funniest moments from White's long acting career, as well as inside stories of her life and tributes from celebrity friends including Carol Burnett, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Jay Leno.

Fathom Events

"Who doesn't love a party? This one is gonna be great," White told CNN about the film.

White's broadcast career began in 1930, when she was just 8 and made an appearance on the radio program Empire Builders. While she's best known to many for her role as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s, she also played Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, and has appeared on countless other TV shows, as well as in films.