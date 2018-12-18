Sarah Tew/CNET

Prior to and during Black Friday, I spent a lot of time looking at Bose QuietComfort 35 deals. I don't recall ever seeing it drop below $299.

Guess what? It just did: For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones for $265 shipped. To get the deal, you'll need a MassGenie account, and you'll need to click the PowerDeal button (which should automatically apply the coupon code, which is BQC35SIIHP).

That's for the black model; it's also available in silver for the same price. Given this somewhat historic deal, I don't expect either one to last long.

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

What's the big deal about these Bose? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's QuietComfort 35 review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise-canceling.

If you've been thinking of splurging on these, your patience just paid off.

