Mobile

Better Snapchat AR Lenses are now available on the iPhone X

The latest version of the app brings improved AR Lens "facemasks" to the social app.

Snapchat AR Lens

 Snapchat/Screenshot by CNET

Snapchat Lenses just got better for iPhone X users

The newest version of the Snapchat app for iOS utilizes the iPhone X TrueDepth camera to make the real-time Lens selfies -- which can be anything from virtual facepainting to cat whiskers to masquerade masks (shown here) -- more realistic than ever, thanks to improved shading, motion tracking and bokeh (blurred background) effects. 

Snapchat was a key third-party app that Apple highlighted on stage when the iPhone X was first introduced back in September 2017.

The app is available now as a free download in the App Store.

