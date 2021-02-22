Better safe than sorry: Get this 80,000 mAh power station for $170

Meterk

This has been a rough winter for a lot of people, and it's a visceral reminder that we need to be prepared for all manner of weather emergencies, including power failures. A while back I told you about a , and that deal is, in fact, still running. If you need something a little more modest -- but still powerful as an electric boar -- then check out this -- 37% off the regular price of $270. To get the deal, you need to apply promo code TECHB02182 at checkout.

This Meterk 80,000-mAh power station is designed to get you through a camping weekend or to help combat a power failure. It has a pair of AC outlets, three USB ports (one of which is USB-C) and an integrated flashlight. Meterk claims it can accommodate larger appliances like a mini-fridge and CPAP machine, and its pure sine wave inverter makes it safe for sensitive electronics.

Want even more options? Check out ranging from 16,800-mAh to 140,000-mAh.

