Just a few hours after Microsoft unveils the new Xbox, the E3 spotlight shifts to Bethesda.

We're expecting the company known for the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series to preview Quake Champions -- a new first person competitive shooter. And because Bethesda just expanded the world of its online multiplayer game with Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, we might well see the company talk about the next expansion of that online world. (That's what I'm hoping for.)

We'll keep our fingers crossed for much more. Rumor has it Bethesda will be showing off the next entry in the Wolfenstein shooter series, supposedly dubbed "New Colossus." Bethesda could also debut Evil Within 2 -- a sequel to the survival horror game from Shinji Mikami.

Bethesda

Beyond those likely candidates, Bethesday could surprise us. Check out this Gamespot video for a full list of expectations.

You can watch the full press conference streamed in the window above from our sister site GameSpot. It starts at 9 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 11 (or 12 a.m. Monday if you're on Eastern time).

Note: The stream may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented, NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised.

