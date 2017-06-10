Bethesda E3 2017 press conference: Watch it live here

What surprises does Bethesda have in store at the biggest games show of the year? Find out live Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET June 12.

Just a few hours after Microsoft unveils the new Xbox, the E3 spotlight shifts to Bethesda. 

We're expecting the company known for the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series to preview Quake Champions -- a new first person competitive shooter. And because Bethesda just expanded the world of its online multiplayer game with Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, we might well see the company talk about the next expansion of that online world. (That's what I'm hoping for.)

We'll keep our fingers crossed for much more. Rumor has it Bethesda will be showing off the next entry in the Wolfenstein shooter series, supposedly dubbed "New Colossus." Bethesda could also debut Evil Within 2 -- a sequel to the survival horror game from Shinji Mikami.

Bethesda's E3 invite contains lots of hints about what the company could show off. 

Beyond those likely candidates, Bethesday could surprise us. Check out this Gamespot video for a full list of expectations. 

You can watch the full press conference streamed in the window above from our sister site GameSpot. It starts at 9 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 11 (or 12 a.m. Monday if you're on Eastern time). 

Note: The stream may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented, NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised. 

For more on E3 2017, check out complete coverage on CNET and GameSpot.  

E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, highlights the latest in interactive games for computers, consoles, handhelds and more.

