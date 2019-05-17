Best audio gifts for Father's Day

If your dad is hard to buy for then it's hard to go wrong with the gift of audio. From Bluetooth speakers to turntables to AV receivers there's bound to be something he'll like. These are the best audio gifts this Father's Day.

UE Wonderboom $99 Sarah Tew/CNET Pocketable Bluetooth speakers don't usually sound all that great, but the UE Wonderboom is the exception. For its size, the affordable and durable UE Wonderboom is one of the fullest sounding mini Bluetooth speakers you can buy. See at Amazon Read CNET's review

Bose SoundLink Micro $99 Sarah Tew/CNET The waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro is a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker that is able to play louder and produce richer and louder sound than competing micro wireless speakers. It may be pricier than other models but its build and sound quality more than justify the difference. See at Amazon Read CNET's review

JBL Link 300 $125 Sarah Tew/CNET Smart speakers offer the best of both worlds: voice assistance and, in the best cases, great sound quality. The JBL Link 300 offers a big, weighty sound and the Google voice assistant lets your dad check the weather report or queue up his favorite song. See at JBL Read CNET's review

Sonos One $179 Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos One is the first speaker to have both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant built into it, This is a Wi-Fi speaker which also includes Apple AirPlay 2 support. As with earlier Sonos speakers, you can add other Sonos speakers to create a multiroom audio system -- or a stereo pair. It's worth noting that there are two generations of this speaker but the differences are slight and you can save money by getting the Gen 1 version. See at Amazon Read CNET's review

Pro-Ject Primary $250 Sarah Tew/CNET If your dad has a bunch of vinyl sitting around why not give hime something to play them on. The Pro-Ject Primary offers easy setup and excellent performance for under $250. See at Turntable Lab Read CNET's turntable roundup

Onkyo TX-NR585 $350 Sarah Tew/CNET If the TV is the heart of the home, then an AV receiver is the brains. The Onkyo TX-NR585 is our favorite receiver at the price and includes both great sound and a host of killer functions including Atmos and music streaming. See at Amazon Read CNET's review

Vizio SB36512-F6 $399 Sarah Tew/CNET If you really want to spoil dad this year you could get him a Dolby Atmos sound bar like the Vizio SB36512-F6. This sound bar offers an added height dimension in the latest movies and really helps get you into a movie, plus it sounds great! See at Best Buy Read CNET's review