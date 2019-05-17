Best audio gifts for Father's Day

If your dad is hard to buy for then it's hard to go wrong with the gift of audio. From Bluetooth speakers to turntables to AV receivers there's bound to be something he'll like. These are the best audio gifts this Father's Day.
Disclosure: These products and services are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
UE Wonderboom $99Sarah Tew/CNET
Pocketable Bluetooth speakers don't usually sound all that great, but the UE Wonderboom is the exception. For its size, the affordable and durable UE Wonderboom is one of the fullest sounding mini Bluetooth speakers you can buy.
Bose SoundLink Micro $99Sarah Tew/CNET
The waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro is a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker that is able to play louder and produce richer and louder sound than competing micro wireless speakers. It may be pricier than other models but its build and sound quality more than justify the difference.
JBL Link 300 $125Sarah Tew/CNET
Smart speakers offer the best of both worlds: voice assistance and, in the best cases, great sound quality. The JBL Link 300 offers a big, weighty sound and the Google voice assistant lets your dad check the weather report or queue up his favorite song.
Sonos One $179Sarah Tew/CNET
The Sonos One is the first speaker to have both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant built into it, This is a Wi-Fi speaker which also includes Apple AirPlay 2 support.
As with earlier Sonos speakers, you can add other Sonos speakers to create a multiroom audio system -- or a stereo pair.
It's worth noting that there are two generations of this speaker but the differences are slight and you can save money by getting the Gen 1 version.
Pro-Ject Primary $250Sarah Tew/CNET
If your dad has a bunch of vinyl sitting around why not give hime something to play them on. The Pro-Ject Primary offers easy setup and excellent performance for under $250.
Onkyo TX-NR585 $350Sarah Tew/CNET
If the TV is the heart of the home, then an AV receiver is the brains. The Onkyo TX-NR585 is our favorite receiver at the price and includes both great sound and a host of killer functions including Atmos and music streaming.
Vizio SB36512-F6 $399Sarah Tew/CNET
If you really want to spoil dad this year you could get him a Dolby Atmos sound bar like the Vizio SB36512-F6. This sound bar offers an added height dimension in the latest movies and really helps get you into a movie, plus it sounds great!
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Father's Day Tech Gift Guide
-
reading•Best audio gifts for Father's Day
-
Jun 15•RIP iPad: A Father's Day tally of all the tech my kids have wrecked
-
Jun 11•Watch CNET's dads and grads buying guide live for great deals, shopping tips
-
May 31•Father's Day cars, trucks and SUVs for 2018
-
May 29•Best gifts under $50 for dads
-
•See All
Discuss: Best audio gifts for Father's Day
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.