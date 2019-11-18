Anyone who spends a chunk of their day working on a computer can tell you how the right mouse makes a difference in their productivity and how utterly frustrating a bad mouse can be.

These are five of our favorites that we've tested with a focus on productivity. All are wireless, though all but two can be used corded with a USB cable. Also, while there's an option here for gaming, here are more picks for gaming under $50. And if you have recommendations of your own, please shout them out in the comments.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MX Master combines the customization of a gaming mouse in a comfortable, wireless design made for getting work done. Logitech's software makes it easy to set its five programmable buttons and thumb scroll wheel to handle a variety of tasks, from taking screenshots to controlling media. It can be used with a cord or wireless via Bluetooth or the included Unifying USB adapter, and it supports connections to up to three computers; a button on the bottom lets you quickly switch between connections. It also supports Logitech's Flow feature letting you move your cursor between computers on the same network. And for those who have to deal with long-distance scrolling in documents or spreadsheets, the MX Master's hyperfast scrolling is amazing. There is a new version of this mouse, the MX Master 3, which improves the design some and increases scrolling speed and precision and has faster USB-C charging, but will set you back $100. The MX Master 2S is almost as good, but roughly $30 less. Read our Logitech MX Master 2S preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've searched for new mice on Amazon, you've seen the brand VicTsing. One of its wireless mice currently sits atop the retail giant's best-seller list along with several others scattered throughout that list, including this updated version of its $15 vertical ergonomic mouse. Powered by two AAA batteries, it connects with a small 2.4GHz wireless USB adapter that's stowed in the battery compartment. The design is lightweight and comfortable, and takes almost no time to adjust to coming from a traditional mouse. Plus, a button below the scroll wheel lets you switch DPI settings on the fly if you want to speed up or slow down cursor movement. That's it for customization, though. Still, it's a good mouse overall and if you're not sure you'll be happy with this mouse style, it's an inexpensive way to try. And VicTsing includes a 45-day free return period and 18-month warranty. I'm currently testing two of its other mice, the $20 dual-wireless Pioneer travel mouse and $30 Pioneer full-size mouse. They look like the Logitech Anywhere and MX Master mice on our top list here, but don't have the customization options of those mice, but are otherwise good alternatives. They're responsive, feel good in your hand and can be used via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless and wired with its USB charging cable. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET A mouse that lives up to the quality of Microsoft's other Surface hardware and is worth its price, especially if you work on multiple Windows 10 PCs at the same time. Using Microsoft's Mouse and Keyboard Center software, you can not only program its buttons, but connect the mouse to three different computers and seamlessly move your cursor between them, similar to Logitech's Flow feature. The Surface Precision Mouse can be used wired as well with its USB charging cable, and is quite honestly one of the most comfortable mice we've ever used, too. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MX Anywhere 2S is essentially a smaller version of the MX Master 2S. It shares many of its features, including dual-wireless connectivity (it can be used wired, too), hyperfast scrolling, programmable buttons and Flow support for moving your cursor between two computers on the same network. It'll last for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a quick three-minute charge can get you through a work day. It's also comfortable to use despite its small, travel-friendly size and, perhaps most importantly, it can be used on just about any surface, including glass. Read more.