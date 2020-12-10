The coolest wine gifts for an oenophile on your list

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Wine, beer and booze may be a safe holiday gift for many on your list, but it can also be a little boring, predictable, uninspired, impersonal -- I could go on. I mean, let's say you went ahead and made a batch of wine, whiskey or beer to give out, then you might get a pass. Otherwise, a bottle of wine is very nice to bring to dinner, but not likely to stick out in a sea of gift-giving this time of year. That doesn't mean you should discount the category altogether, but a little thought and creativity will go a long way when picking out the perfect gift for a wine lover.

Wine-inspired gifts and accessories prove a far more interesting way to surprise and delight and there are plenty of options to choose from. From chic wine storage to giggle-inducing bottle stoppers, in-depth wine education and even some flamboyant gadgetry, these are a few of the best wine and wine-adjacent gifts to give the oenophile on your list.

Bed Bath & Beyond This wine decanter makes a lovely gift and was designed with high form and function in mind. It has a built-in aerator to get those big, chewy reds ready to drink even faster. It's also eye-catching but without being so fragile that a light breeze will send it toppling over.

OK, I know I said giving wine was impersonal, but the one exception may be a subscription. That's because wine subscriptions can be personalized and have a cool engagement and discovery factor, so you're really giving more than just wine. It's more of a wine "experience." Winc is a popular choice, but be sure to check out our favorite subscriptions for every type of wine drinker.

Made In If the wine drinker on your list has a mismatched bunch of not-so-great wine glasses, you can change that for them in one fell swoop. Chic direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Made In just released these attractive wine glasses. You can snag four red and four white for under $100 during a limited sale.

Bed Bath & Beyond This gilded velociraptor wine stopper is a fun way to cap that unfinished bottle of wine. I'm told that dinosaurs don't drink, so you don't have to worry about this fella pilfering a glass (but no guarantees).

Amazon Form meets function with this three-bottle brass wine rack. This one is perfect for someone with a small space or as a second rack to keep close to the kitchen table or couch.

Amazon I'm not always one for gag gifts, but I can't help it with this one. I love the idea and the execution is even better. I'm sure washing these shark-infested wine glasses is a bit tricky, but totally worth it for the chorus of chuckles.

Sur La Table OK, one more gag wine bottle stopper and then I'm done, I promise. This rubber chicken is for the person who takes wine way too seriously. You know who you are.

Uncommon Goods These clever soaps aren't made from wine, but with ingredients and notes meant to replicate popular varietals like berry, plum, and apple for pinot noir and bright citrus for chardonnay. A pack of four is just $30 and would make an excellent stocking stuffer.

Amazon Karen MacNeil's seminal work on wine is a must-have for any true wine drinker. Many have lauded it as the most complete wine book ever, and it contains loads of useful and usable information -- no matter what level wine drinker you are -- from the history of wine and wine-making to the intricacies of the many regions and varietals. All of this wine information is a total steal for just $17.50.

Amazon There are mixed feelings (including from myself) about how effective the Wine Wand actually is in delivering on its claims to alleviate wine hangovers. When dipped into a glass of wine, the filter is said to remove histamines and sulfites, to which many attribute that next-day fogginess. A pack of eight is just $20, which, if it works for you, is a small price to pay for a clear head the morning after.

MasterClass Of all the many subcategories in the food and drink world, wine is one of the more complex. That said, a bit of knowledge, know-how and the vocabulary to both understand and express it all goes a long way in helping one enjoy wine more. That's why an intimate online course with a master like James Suckling -- a renowned American wine critic -- makes a great gift for the wine drinker you suspect would like to dive a bit deeper. Membership to MasterClass is $15 per month, but that gives you access to an enormous library of tutorials including those by Anna Wintour, Thomas Keller, Malcolm Gladwell and many more. Right now, you can bag two memberships for the price of one during a holiday sale.

Amazon Ullo works to purify wine, removing sulfites and sediment, which could be great especially if you drink a lot of wines with residual sediment or "dregs," as it's sometimes known. The hand-blown carafe can be used with or without the filter, too.

Sur la Table Keeping a bottle of white chilled once it lands on the table isn't easy, especially if you drink your wine at a normal human pace. (No judgments if you don't.) Kept in the freezer, the Corkcicle does exactly what you think it would do, plus it aerates the wine as you pour. That's what we in the biz call a "wine-win-win"!

Coup Champagne If you've got a brave and gadget-obsessed person with a sense of humor on your list, this bottle of "2020: Best Year Ever" 2004 Brut Champagne comes with a sleek stopper, glasses and a saber. Sabering is the ultraflamboyant art of opening a bottle of champagne with a sword. Coup Champagne has managed to create a safe saber that does the job -- but won't separate you from your hand should it slip. But still, please be careful and practice first on a lesser bottle of bubbles.

Macy's This might be one of the better wine inventions of late. It allows you to pour wine without removing the cork which means "one- or two-glass" types can pour without technically opening the bottle and exposing the rest of the wine to oxygen. It's also great for folks looking to age their wine -- with the Coravin you can sneak a taste and see if it's ready to roll or needs more time in the cellar.