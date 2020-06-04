Thanks to the arrival last year of Wi-Fi 6 and its promise of more efficient, fast Wi-Fi performance, 2019 was a particularly interesting time for wireless networking and Wi-Fi technology. Now, in 2020, the advent of new, second-gen mesh network options is worth paying attention to, as well -- particularly since so many of them are significantly less expensive than the systems that came before them.

All of that has given us a long list of new Wi-Fi router models to test out. We're still dutifully working through them (there are a lot), but we've already found plenty of great picks that are easy to recommend. Whether you're interested in gaming routers, mesh systems, Wi-Fi 6 routers -- or if you just want something decent that won't break the bank -- we're here to point you in the right direction.

Expect regular updates to this post as we continue our tests on multiple devices. When we find a new router that merits strong consideration, we'll add it to this list with links back to our most recent test data.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you need a new wireless router that feels like an upgrade -- but you don't want to spend hundreds on it -- then make sure the D-Link DIR-867 is on your list. It impressed us with steady Wi-Fi speeds and decent features for the price when we first tested it out in 2018. After that, it held its own against top-of-the-line gaming routers when we tested it again in late 2019. In fact, of all the routers we tested, the DIR-867 was the fastest router, clocking the fastest average download speeds on the 2.4GHz frequency band in both our top-speed tests and our real-world speed tests. This Wi-Fi router also held its own on the 5GHz band, beating out several routers that cost significantly more. It wasn't the best performer at range, so it's probably best suited for small homes, but you're still getting strong performance for the price at $115 or less. That said, keep in mind that D-Link announced its new lineup of routers for 2020 at CES. They include Wi-Fi 6 models starting at $120 which should start to arrive in stores in the coming months -- we'll keep an eye out for those as they arrive and let you know if they're worth the extra cash over the DIR-867. Read our D-Link DIR-867 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET With fast wireless speeds, simple setup and helpful, easy-to-use app controls, Google Wifi was our top mesh router pick for the past three years. Its second-gen follow-up, Nest Wifi, is faster, more affordable mesh networking and just as easy to set up and use. Plus, the range-extending Points double as Google Assistant smart speakers now. That, coupled with a new design that comes in multiple colors, is aimed at getting you to keep these things out in the open, where they'll perform better. It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6 (and a Wi-Fi extender to boost the range of your Wi-Fi signal won't have Ethernet ports, which means you can't wire it back to the Wi-Fi router), but Nest Wifi does add in a couple of nice, current-gen upgrades, including support for new WPA3 security standards and also 4X4 MU-MIMO connections, which means that it can provide faster top speeds to devices that use multiple Wi-Fi antennas. At $269 for a two-device setup capable of Wi-Fi coverage up to 3,800 square feet (a claim that checked out when we tested it in both a small home and the 5,800-square-foot CNET Smart Home), the dual band Nest Wifi is the most well-rounded mesh router on the market right now, and the first one I'd recommend. That said, with lots of new mesh systems just announced at CES 2020 -- including a few that support Wi-Fi 6 for less than Nest Wifi costs -- it's shaping up to be a very interesting (and busy) year for the mesh beat. If any of those new systems manage to dethrone Nest in our eyes, we'll be sure to update this space. Read our Nest Wifi review.

Ry Crist/CNET It isn't as fully featured as systems like Nest Wifi, and the app controls you'll use to set everything up aren't nearly as slick -- but aside from that, the new, budget-friendly Netgear Orbi system stands out as a clear value pick in the mesh category. At just $150 for a two-device setup with the Wi-Fi router and a single range WiFi extender, it's about as inexpensive as a mesh network gets, and it kept up with both Nest and Eero in our speed tests. As of right now, it's on sale for even less -- just $130. In fact, of those three systems, Netgear Orbi clocked in with the fastest average top speed at close range -- and when we put that range to the test at the CNET Smart Home, it edged those two Wi-Fi systems out once again. I even like the new design, with clever contours on top that vent out heat in style. Interestingly enough, a new, Netgear Nighthawk branded mesh system came out earlier this year. It looks just like this Orbi system, except it's black -- and it supports Wi-Fi 6. That one costs just $230 for a two-piece setup, and is one of the next mesh systems we'll be testing soon. Stay tuned for more info. Read our Netgear Orbi review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Starting at $700 for the two-piece setup seen here, the Wi-Fi 6 version of the Netgear Orbi (which I call the Netgear Orbi 6) is far more expensive than the dual-band version listed above, but it's also a lot more powerful. With a second 5GHz band serving as a dedicated backhaul for system transmissions between the router and its satellites -- at full Wi-Fi 6 speeds, mind you -- the system managed to ace our performance tests. To be exact, the system returned average speeds of 289Mbps when I spent a few days testing the speeds and signal strength in various rooms at my home, where I have a fiber internet plan of 300Mbps. That's a near perfect result, and one that no other mesh system I've tested has been able to match. Is that sort of speedy performance worth $700? I think most will find better value with something less expensive -- and you've got a growing number of options to that effect hitting the market this year. Still, if you're buying right now and you just want the best mesh performance money can buy, this is the system to get. Read our Netgear Orbi 6 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E It isn't quite as speedy as the Netgear Orbi 6, but the Asus ZenWiFi AX mesh router was close -- and at $450 for a two-pack, the price tag is a lot easier to swallow. For the money, you're getting just about everything you'd get with Netgear, including a multi-gig WAN port and a dedicated backhaul band to keep transmissions between the router and the satellite separate from your network traffic. $450 is still a lot of money, but this easy-to-use Asus router system proved to be highly capable and reliable in our performance tests. That puts it right in the sweet spot for a future-proofed mesh router that feels every bit the part of a high-end upgrade. Read our Asus ZenWiFi AX review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Gaming routers promise high performance and low latency for die-hard gamers, and it isn't uncommon to find them selling for $200 or even $300. At about $150, the Asus RT-AC86U dual-band router isn't inexpensive either, but it's a strong value relative to routers like those -- and this wireless router offers excellent performance, too. Specifically, the RT-AC86U dual-band router registered the fastest average top speeds on the 5 GHz band of any Wi-Fi 5 router we tested. It was also the best gaming router in our latency tests, with lower average ping across dozens of speed tests than any other router we looked at. That includes fancier gaming routers that cost more and even a couple of Wi-Fi 6 models. Meanwhile, you'll control the wireless router using a terrific, full-featured app that offers lots of advanced network controls, including parental controls for your Wi-Fi network, and options for device prioritization. That checks off all of the boxes that most people want from a good gaming router and a dual-band router, and it gets you there at a price that isn't too painful for us to recommend. You might consider waiting until later this year, when Asus plans to release the RT-AX86U, which adds in support for Wi-Fi 6, but we don't know how much that router will cost or when it will hit stores. Read more on CNET.

