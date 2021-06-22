Best Walmart Prime Day deals: Save on Google Pixel Buds, Beats headphones and more

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day may have its first day of sales done and dusted, but Walmart is not to be outdone: The retail giant launched a four-day sale called Deals for Days to compete with Amazon, and it's well underway! Below, we've rounded up the best deals we've seen so far from Walmart, including some that outdo Amazon on price.

You'll also find amazing bargains on Switch games including The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey and Luigi's Mansion 3. Plus, you can find discounts on everything from robot vacuums to Kamado grills. Keep reading for the best Walmart deals worth shopping for.

Nintendo Switch owners know that many of Nintendo's best games rarely see sale prices. But that changes today, with solid 33% discounts for titles like Link's Awakening, Fire Emblem, Super Mario Odyssey and Luigi's Mansion 3. What's even better is that some of these titles are available on sale in cartridge or digital download form.

David Carnoy/CNET The recently released Pixel Buds A-Series ($99) earbuds are supposed to be the more affordable alternative to the Pixel Buds 2, Google's popular wireless earbuds. For a lower price, the plastic-construction Buds A-Series don't have the Buds 2's swipe controls or alert features. But right now at Walmart you can actually get the more premium Buds 2 for $20 less than the A-Series. Yes, you can get Google's popular Pixel Buds 2 for only $79 during the Deals for Days sale. If you're planning on using these for outdoor activities, the wind reduction and attention alerts are features not to miss out on. Read CNET's review of Google Pixel Buds 2.

Walmart The Gateway brand has returned to life at Walmart with a line of ultra-affordable laptops. This one features a 1080p screen that's nearly 16 inches, an Intel Core i5 processor, a built-in fingerprint scanner, HDMI and USB-C ports and -- most impressively -- 16GB of RAM. Not too shabby for under $450.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of the AirPods Max but are not a fan of the price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailing at $300, these headphones are now half off at Walmart. Featuring the familiar look of the Solo3, the Solo Pro headphones get a few improvements such as the addition of a metal band and memory foam earpads for a much comfier fit than the preceding model. The new drivers inside produce a sound that is, according to CNET's David Carnoy, "smooth and well-balanced with punchy bass that isn't boomy." The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that the Beats Solo Pro will pair easily with Apple devices just like AirPods. Android users can get this feature via app. Note: These headphones only charge via Lightning port and don't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be more forgiving when they're half off. Lastly these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, released last week, if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music. Read our Beat Solo Pro review.

Walmart Robot vacuums can be pretty hit-or-miss. Most entry-level models only have basic navigation and can end up stuck in one corner of your house. The Roborock S4 Max negates that flaw with futuristic lidar navigation and smart room mapping. That's right, the same technology that automates self-driving cars can now help pick up your mess. Jokes aside, the Roborock S4 Max does have some pretty amazing features. Like the ability to map the layout of your house. You can set no-go zones via the app without the need for a physical fencing system that will clutter up your home. The scheduling function lets you designate the time and specific room you want it to clean, keeping it out of your way while ensuring an immaculate household. The suction power is rated at a respectable 2,000 pascals and the long-lasting battery promises up to 3,000 square feet of cleaning. The S4 model is on sale now for only $310, which is a bit pricier than the cheapest robot vacuum out there, but it sports many features of much higher-end competitors.

Kamado Joe Kamados are great grills, able to accomplish pretty much anything you'd want from a grill -- and with a little skill and practice, they can easily outperform your ordinary gas grill. Kamado Joe's charcoal grills are some of our favorites, but they can cost upward of a thousand bucks -- which makes this discounted Jr. version all the more enticing.