Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available: 70-inch 4K TV, Roomba, price cuts on Xbox, Switch and PS4 games

Deal Savings Price





















































Show more (24 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday is over now, but Walmart still has plenty of its deals and discounts still available, including a whopping 70-inch TV which would be great for playing those Xbox and PS5 games on. It's little surprise that the deals on AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3 all quickly sold out, but keep an eye on this list as certain items have been coming back in stock today.

Our favorite deals that you can still actually buy are listed below. Note that availability and prices fluctuate, but were accurate at the time of this story's most recent update.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Walmart Who doesn't love a crispy finish on top of their tender juicy dinner? That's exactly what the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp pressure cooker promises, and it's newly discounted for Cyber Monday.

Walmart We've never tested an Onn-branded TV (that's Walmart's in-house electronics line). But if you're looking for a giant screen television running the Roku OS, here it is. This model appears to be a Black Friday special SKU, birthed for the end of 2020 and selling for just under $450. But that's $200 less than this identically sized JVC model, also running Roku.

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for Nintendo Switch. It usually sells for $60.

Walmart Designed to extend suction power and cleaning performance, this vacuum includes specialized pet tools and features automatic cord rewind.

Nespresso Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine brews 5 single-serve cup sizes just with the touch of a button. It even comes with a nice welcome set that has an assortment of Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules with delicious flavors.

Walmart iRobot is the leader in robot vacuums, and even their lower-end models do a great job of cleaning your floors. This Roomba 670 model isn't one we've tested ourselves, but our experience with iRobot vacuums is generally positive. This one has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from your phone, and it works with Google Assistant, so you can get some satisfaction by yelling "Hey Google, tell Roomba to start cleaning," while you go about your day.

Walmart "Onn" is Walmart's in-house electronics brand. We haven't reviewed this small-screen model, but it's running the Roku operating system, so it'll provide nearly all of the top streaming apps (except HBO Max), and it's about $22 less than what you'd pay for similar models from Hisense or TCL at Amazon right now.

Roku Roku's exclusive version of the Ultra for Walmart was just $48 earlier this month, so $59 isn't the best deal for this 2019 streamer. But it normally retails for $79, this is still $10 less than the new Roku Ultra. The LT is a capable Roku box that packs in 4K HDR support, an Ethernet jack and includes a remote with a headphone jack for private listening. While largely similar to the aforementioned Ultra, unfortunately, the Ultra LT drops the remote finder feature and programmable keys on the remote. Read our comparison of the Ultra LT and other Rokus.

EA Sports Starting Nov. 25, Walmart slashed prices across the board on a huge swathe of games for current consoles, for as low at $15. Select EA Sports titles for Xbox, Switch and PS4 are as low as $28 each. But be forewarned that the most popular games sold out quickly and are currently out of stock.

Instant Pot This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and just under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Six quarts is the most popular size, large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

Lenovo While Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential lacks some of the features of the company's previous version, it's a simple but functional smart alarm clock. And at half off, it's worth your consideration if you want to bring Google Assistant to your bedside table.

Samsung The Samsung UN58TU7000 is currently selling for its Black Friday price of $398, a $52 savings. It measures 58 inches and has a full 4K resolution with HDR. It's a Tizen-powered smart TV with support for Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, Vudu, Google Play Movies and other services. It also takes voice commands via Bixby Voice.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo 3 are perennially popular wireless on-ear headphones thanks to the solid sound quality and the Apple W1 chip that makes pairing with iOS devices utterly painless. This $119 price, which kicks in today, ties for the lowest price ever.

Roku What's the least expensive streaming media player money can buy? This guy. Roku has made a special-edition media player priced at $17 just to claim the banner of "cheapest." It's basically the same as the Roku Express that sells elsewhere for $25, meaning it can ably stream 1080p HD video and has nearly every top video service with the exception of HBO Max.

Walmart Shark's ION Robot Vacuum is newly on sale for Cyber Monday. It has three different brush types -- one for a powerful clean. It comes with Wi-Fi Control via the Shark Clean App and Alexa, plus easy voice control.

Blue Diamond This 11 piece nonstick cookware set features cooking essentials including a 9.5" frying pan, 5.5" mini eggpan, 5 quart saucepan and more. The signature diamond infused coating is long-lasting and easy to clean.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing seesaw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. They've been widely available for $190 to $200 recently, but $219 is still a deal. Read our AirPods Pro review.

EXPIRED AND OUT OF STOCK DEALS

Walmart Looking for a blender for under $100? This one from Ninja is discounted for Cyber Monday only.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Google Nest Wi-Fi blankets your whole home in reliable coverage. Now that this is a two pack you can have one upstairs and downstairs. Stream your favorite songs, find out the weather, and stay connected with the Google Nest. Originally $269, the price is slashed so they're now $189 for Cyber Monday. Read our Nest Wifi review.

Google This second-generation Google Nest Mini is an unobtrusive way to add a smart speaker and voice assistant to another room in your house.

Angela Lang/CNET The Google Nest Hub is almost half off, selling for a mere $50. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. At Walmart, you'll get a credit for the Vudu video service, too.

Lenovo This versatile 14" Chromebook is a great affordable option for work and play. The stylish laptop features almost edgeless HD display, DDR3 memory and a 720p webcam with 2 W speakers.

Walmart The Canon EOS Rebel T100 snaps DSLR quality photos and shoots Full HD videos that can Instantly be transferred to your smart device.

Nintendo The Switch has been increasingly hard to get this season, with the Mario Kart bundle sold out everywhere. But Walmart just dropped this new bundle that comes with Fortnite preinstalled, along with 2,000 "V-bucks" of in-game currency.

Walmart This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current lineup. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video.

Vizio The Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1 sells for around $650, but you can snag it for $478 starting today. It's a perfect storm of features, including a 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual X and streaming channels via Vizio SmartCast.

Walmart Just in time for the holidays, grab this Nintendo Switch bundle with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (and three months of Nintendo Online) included in the box. Grab it while you can, it's gonna sell out immediately. Note: It did sell out immediately, but there have been a number of restocks over the weekend. Keep checking back if you have your eye on this bundle!

Apple keeps the Apple Watch Series 3 around as its budget model for folks who don't need the shiniest new model, but $119 for the 38mm version (aluminum case and sport band) is an all-time low price. In fact, we'd be surprised if it dropped any lower before Apple simply discontinues the model entirely. The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm size is $149, also its lowest price ever.

Érika García/CNET Fitbit's Versa 2 is a smartwatch fitness band with all-around attractive styling, long battery life and excellent exercise and sleep tracking. It lacks built-in GPS, but if you usually carry your phone with you when you work out, this is a superb tracker. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review. This deal is also available at Best Buy.