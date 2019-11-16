CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Leonid meteor shower The Simpsons on Disney Plus Hulu with Live TV price hike Pokemon Sword and Shield discount Ford Mustang Mach-E Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals available now

Plus, all of the details about the big discounts coming Nov. 27.

wmbf1.png
Walmart
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Walmart has served up its official Black Friday ad. We now know (mostly) everything we can expect from the retailer's 2019 discounts on tablets, laptops, game consoles, TVs, streaming devices, toys, kitchen gear, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season. We've got all of the details about Walmart's Black Friday sale -- plus a roundup of the biggest discounts it's already announced.

See full Walmart Black Friday ad

But before we even get to the official Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, Walmart continues to unveil new deals available now -- including a pair of great laptops that have just been marked down. You can now get $300 off this Lenovo Legion Y540, which features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and $100 off the Acer Chromebook 715, which comes equipped with an eighth-gen Intel processor, dedicated numerical keypad and backlit keyboard. 

Best Buy also continues to serve up new deals in its own Black Friday sale, including today's "doorbuster": $350 off a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV, $100 off the brand-new MacBook Pro, great deals on the Apple Watch and more.

We've assembled below the top Walmart deals available right now.

Black Friday 2019

Lenovo Legion Y540: $799

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price. Walmart's configuration comes stocked with solid components, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

$799 at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 715: $299

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer's Chromebook 715 has some premium features that are rare in the Chromebook class. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. And it's tough: Acer says its all-aluminum chassis can survive drops from up to 4 feet. Read our Acer Chromebook 715 preview.

$299 at Walmart

10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $599

You save $400
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a killer deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017 -- but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $599, even in 2019. Snap this up. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

$599 at Walmart

Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle: $45

You save $30
CNET

This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

$45 at Walmart

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: $30

You save $10
Lego

I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

$30 at Walmart

Eufy RoboVac robot vaccum: $179

Save $220
Ry Crist/CNET

The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

$179 at Walmart

55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1): $478

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.

Note that Best Buy has a killer deal on a 65-inch version of this TV for $650.

And Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

$478 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s: $329

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

$329 at Walmart

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine: $170

You save $130
Arcade1Up

Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

$170 at Walmart

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $99 (Update: Expired)

You save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

$99 at Walmart

How Walmart's sale will work

  • Main sale prices will come online at Walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.)
  • The company is already teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. (Our initial search didn't yield much, but we'll highlight any worthy deals we find below.)
  • Walmart is also promoting a "Pre-Black Friday" event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 9:01 p.m. PT on Thanksgiving (12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22). 

Walmart's biggest deals coming on Nov. 27 

Most of the deals are similar or identical to what we've already seen from Target, Best Buy and other early movers. But given its size and scale, Walmart will undoubtedly scoop up plenty of shoppers, too. These early deals don't go live until after next week but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple