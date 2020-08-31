Best VPNs for Macs in 2020

Apple's products are renowned for their security, but MacOS can't stop your internet service provider from tracking your web activity, nor can it totally encrypt your traffic. That's where your virtual private network comes in. As the increase in pandemic-driven remote work brings a new wave of first-time VPN users to the market, deciding which VPN best fits your computer can be tricky.

When we evaluate VPNs from the perspective of a MacOS user, we're looking for a few crucial elements. While not all Apple products are faster than PC and Windows products, we want to see a VPN with connection speeds that compliment MacOS machines' rapid reputation. We also know that for many MacOS users, a broader resistance to app-borne viruses and malware is a driving reason to choose that ecosystem over Windows products. To that end, we scrutinize a VPN's anti-tracker capacity and its general compatibility with Apple's increasingly heightened privacy policies. Finally, if you're using MacOS, you're used to a clean, intuitive user interface with a minimal learning curve and a well-organized set of digital tools -- which is why a VPN's usability weighs into our consideration.

We'll keep this list updated as new contenders emerge for the top spot, so check back here regularly if you're shopping for a VPN. Drawn from our directory of the best VPN services for 2020, here are our top picks for the best VPNs to use with MacOS.

