3 great VPNs for Xbox in 2020

The VPN market has been growing exponentially, which can make it tricky to find just the right virtual private network provider to meet your specific needs. But If you're looking for the best VPN service to use with your Xbox gaming console, you've come to the right place.

While there are dozens of VPN providers out there, not all of them offer competitive speeds, only some are able to work with video streaming, and not all of them support Xbox's platform. However, after putting a host of VPN services through a battery of testing and reviews, we found three major virtual private network providers that are worth your consideration.

If you're looking to protect your gaming privacy, overcome geoblocking, and keep your internet connection speed up, each VPN service listed here will do all of that and more.

Keep in mind that this is an evolving list. We'll keep updating this list of the best VPN for Xbox One and other consoles as any new VPN options become available.

In the meantime, for help getting your VPN up and running on your Xbox console, check out how to set up a VPN on Xbox.

ExpressVPN IP address number: 30,000 Number of servers: 3,000-plus in 94 countries Number of simultaneous connections: 5 Cost: 3 months free with 1-year plan When you're gaming, speed is key, isn't it? ExpressVPN consistently bests the biggest VPN providers in the industry, in both our own speed tests and those of other review sites. Yes, this VPN service is more expensive than the other two gaming VPN options listed here, but for the extra dollar per month you're getting insane speeds, which is important when you're looking for the best VPN for Xbox One or any other connected device. The use of any VPN can typically cut your internet speed by half or more, but when we ran speed tests on ExpressVPN, we found it reduced our overall internet speeds by less than 2%. Like the other two providers on this list, ExpressVPN imposes no data caps and offers unlimited VPN server switching among its 100% RAM-disk network. That last bit is a major security boost if you're looking to keep nosy internet service providers out of your business. If that's you, it's also worth pointing out that ExpressVPN's no-logs policy was put to the test back in 2017 when Turkish authorities demanded the VPN company hand over usage logs during the investigation of an ambassador. Having kept no logs, ExpressVPN had nothing to offer when its servers were seized. Unfortunately, ExpressVPN only offers five simultaneous connections compared to NordVPN's six and IPVanish's 10. Read our ExpressVPN review.

NordVPN IP address number: 5,000 Number of servers: 5,200-plus in 62 countries Number of simultaneous connections: 6 Cost: $3.49/month (75% discount) for a 3-year plan If you want a VPN client whose connection isn't going to drop out on you mid head-shot, go with NordVPN. Known for its vast, reliable network, solid VPN protection and competitive speeds, NordVPN's bang-for-buck ratio simply can't be beat right now, which is why it's among our picks of the best VPN for Xbox One. Though not as fast as ExpressVPN in our speed tests, NordVPN only cut our internet speed by a third, while most VPNs reduce it by half or more. Nord's Singapore servers, however, left every other VPN service provider in the dust. Despite a security breach reported last year, NordVPN is also a strong bet on security. The limited nature of the breach, the rapid call for a full-network security audit, and the prompt move to switch all of its servers to exclusively RAM-disk (a much more secure operation) has allowed it to keep its reputation as a valuable tool for the privacy-minded VPN user. Like all the VPNs listed here, NordVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Read our NordVPN review.

IPVanish IP address number: 40,000 Number of servers: 1,300-plus in 75 countries Number of simultaneous connections: 10 Costs: $3.99/month and $48 for a year IPVanish has grown more competitive with speeds in the past year, and is surging ahead of other mid-tier VPN providers to become known as a solid, low-latency VPN provider with tiny ping times and an extended international server network. This VPN uses less than half the total number of servers held by ExpressVPN, but about 10,000 more IP addresses to stay ahead of the race. Its fun, configurable interface allows you the option of choosing the speediest VPN connection at any given moment to hop from country to country. IPVanish walked out of our review with fewer marks for privacy than the above competitors, but for the purposes of bypassing geo-blocked streaming services like Netflix, it gave us no trouble at all. Perhaps best of all, IPVanish VPN offers up to 10 simultaneous connections on its basic account. The more the merrier. Read our IPVanish review.

