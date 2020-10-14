Best Vitamix Prime Day Deals 2020: Save $150 on Ascent series

Deal Savings Price





Attention: A trio of Vitamix blenders just went on sale for Prime Day, but they're only available while supplies last, and one is already out of stock. It's possible your kitchen is home to a decent blender, but it's very much worth the financial jump to invest in one of the best. If you've thought about leveling up to a Vitamix, now may be the perfect time.

Vitamix is the best in class as it relates to blenders, lauded by pro chefs and home cooks alike. A Vitamix gives you plenty of power and capacity to blend, chop, grind, heat and emulsify, thanks to its sharp blades, powerful motor and numerous speeds that function with precise control. That means you can make everything from hot soups to frozen desserts, smoothies and sauces. You can even grind your own flour or pulse your own nut butter and nut milk.

Whichever of the three Vitamix blenders you choose for this limited Prime Day sale, you're going to want to grab it quickly and before they all sell out.

Amazon The Vitamix A2300 Ascent series smart blender is one of the most expensive models but has been slashed way down to $350 for today only. One of the most powerful and intuitive models, it sports a 2.2-horsepower motor, built-in wireless connectivity, a programmable timer, touchscreen controls and a large 64-ounce container. The Rolls-Royce of blenders.

Vitamix A ferocious 2-HP motor will crush ice, frozen fruit, dense vegetables, nuts, grains and just about any other food you'd want to change from solid to a liquid or powder. It's self-cleaning and a large 64-ounce container can handle even the larger blending loads.