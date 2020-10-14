CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Vitamix Prime Day Deals 2020: Save $150 on Ascent series

Run, don't walk.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Attention: A trio of Vitamix blenders just went on sale for Prime Day, but they're only available while supplies last, and one is already out of stock. It's possible your kitchen is home to a decent blender, but it's very much worth the financial jump to invest in one of the best. If you've thought about leveling up to a Vitamix, now may be the perfect time.

Vitamix is the best in class as it relates to blenders, lauded by pro chefs and home cooks alike. A Vitamix gives you plenty of power and capacity to blend, chop, grind, heat and emulsify, thanks to its sharp blades, powerful motor and numerous speeds that function with precise control. That means you can make everything from hot soups to frozen desserts, smoothies and sauces. You can even grind your own flour or pulse your own nut butter and nut milk.  

Whichever of the three Vitamix blenders you choose for this limited Prime Day sale, you're going to want to grab it quickly and before they all sell out.  

Vitamix A2300 Ascent series smart blender: $350

You save $150
Amazon

The Vitamix A2300 Ascent series smart blender is one of the most expensive models but has been slashed way down to $350 for today only. One of the most powerful and intuitive models, it sports a 2.2-horsepower motor, built-in wireless connectivity, a programmable timer, touchscreen controls and a large 64-ounce container. The Rolls-Royce of blenders. 

$350 at Amazon

Read moreRefurbished Vitamix blenders: Are they really a good deal?

Vitamix 5200 blender (new): $499

You save $51
Vitamix

A ferocious 2-HP motor will crush ice, frozen fruit, dense vegetables, nuts, grains and just about any other food you'd want to change from solid to a liquid or powder. It's self-cleaning and a large 64-ounce container can handle even the larger blending loads.

$259 at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian (certified renewed): $179 (Update: Expired)

You save $91
Vitamix

The Vitamix Explorian is one of the most popular models with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. The short and wide canister makes it easy to store.

$179 at Amazon
