Vitamix

Update, October 14: This product is back down to $180 as one of many solid Prime Day blender deals.

Vitamix is the Apple of blenders, the top-tier, premium brand in its space -- and discounts are rare. That's what makes this deal particularly noteworthy: For a limited time, Amazon has the refurbished Vitamix Exporian E320 64-ounce low-profile blender for $179.95, which is $90 off the regular refurb price and $170 less than the price of a new one.

Because this is an "Amazon Renewed" product, you have 90 days to get your money back if anything goes wrong (or you just want a refund). However, it comes with Vitamix's full three-year warranty, which is the same as you would recieve with a new one. (CNET investigated reconditioned Vitamix blenders last year, so check that out if you want to learn more.)

Unlike some models, this one employs a low-profile design, meaning it should fit under kitchen cabinets. It offers 10 variable speeds and a dishwasher-safe lid and container.

One of the Vitamix claims-to-fame is soup: While blending, the blades heat up enough to turn cold ingredients into hot soup within about six minutes.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but nearly 800 Amazon buyers (of this reconditioned model) collectively rated it 4.5 stars out of 5. If you've been lusting after a Vitamix but put off by its sky-high pricing, this is about as good as it gets.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal roundup: Save on Oculus Go, Tile Sticker and more

Facebook

The Oculus Quest is the single best VR product I've ever used, but it's stubbornly still selling for $400. If you want the next best thing, check out the Oculus Go. It normally runs $200, but Walmart currently has the Oculus Go 32GB model at the Black Friday sale price of $149. You can also get it from Amazon for the same price, but there it shows an in-stock date of Jan. 30.

Tile

I continue to find new uses for Tile locators -- especially for my dad, who's experiencing issues with memory. During a recent visit, he complained of constantly misplacing his cane. That's the perfect use-case for the adhesive-backed Tile Sticker, which is about the size of a small stack of quarters. It's also waterproof and has a three-year battery.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Tile Sticker 2-pack for $29.99. That's $10 off the regular price, and a small price to pay to lessen the stress of lost things.

Valve

Finally, looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further than Valve's Portal 2 (PC and Mac) for 99 cents. Regular price: $9.99. This is one of my all-time favorite games, a first-person puzzle platformer that's also just plain hilarious. Never played the first Portal? It's not necessary, but you should get it anyway -- and it's included in the ridiculously great Orange Box for $2.99. Regular price: $19.99. That collection nets you not only Portal 1, but also Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two and Team Fortress.

They may be a little dated in the graphics department, but all these games are brilliant; they totally hold up. (Actually, I'm not sure about Team Fortress: Are people still playing that one?)

Have a great weekend, cheeps, and I'll see you back here on Monday!

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Read More: All the latest Amazon coupons

Read More: All the latest Walmart coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.