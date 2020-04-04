Best Verizon phone for 2020

Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy line remain top buying choices, but they're not the only phone companies that are releasing fantastic handsets of their own. The industry is innovating and evolving faster than ever, from 5G connectivity to foldable screens, and all of the competition benefits us.

Consumers now have excellent phones at a range of prices to choose from, and we did some digging to give you the straight talk on which phones actually deliver the goods. Read on to see which of these options will be the best Verizon phone for you, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model iPhone that Apple has ever made. Its cameras (both selfie camera and rear camera) get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video on this device is fantastic, too. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line Android smartphone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET The 2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Though the Moto G7 Power doesn't have dual rear cameras like Motorola's current flagship the Moto G7, the G7 Power has a monster battery. Its 5,000mAh battery lasted 23 hours and 10 minutes in our tests, making it the longest-lasting phone we've tested this year so far. Read the Moto G7 Power review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. So much better than those flip phones of yesteryear, this is the best Verizon phone if you're on a budget and looking for something small. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Moto Z4 launched in May without much fanfare, despite the fact that it's one of the few phones that can connect to 5G. It works with a Moto Mod modular accessory, which attaches to the back of the smartphone using magnetic pins. The phone is $500 and the Mod costs extra, but even with the additional costs, the Z4 is the cheapest 5G cell phone yet. Read our Motorola Moto Z4 review.

Josh Miller/CNET Though it came out last year, the iPhone XR delivers many desirable iPhone features, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, as well as a great rear camera and selfie camera. It also has a long battery life, lasting a fantastic 19 hours and 53 minutes during our lab tests. This is the iPhone that won't break your budget. Read our Apple iPhone XR review.

