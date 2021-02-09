Trump impeachment trial Jared Leto in Justice League first look UAE Hope Mars probe PS5 restock Walgreens, Uber team up on vaccinations Stimulus check details Top features of iOS 14.4
When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Valentine's Day mail-order treats for 2021

Sweet and savory gifts that will arrive before Feb. 14.

If you're on the hunt for an edible Valentine's Day gift with serious wow factor, you have infinite options. Ordering sweet treats and other eats online will save you a hazardous trip to the store and with sprawling online food markets like Goldbelly and Mouth.com, you can snag some of the best stuff from independent bakeries, chocolatiers and food purveyors without leaving home. Whether your sweetheart has a sweet tooth or prefers snacks of the savory sort, there's a special Valentine's Day treat out there for everyone - even you. 

We've combed the web for a wide-ranging list of sweets and treats that includes heart-shaped cheesecake, chocolates, cookies, cakes and even one very Instagram-ready interactive cake. Plus, we included savory options like lobster piefancy French cheese and Valentine's Day-inspired beef jerky. Near or far, you will definitely find something on this list of Valentine's Day ideas that your honey will love almost as much as they love you. We verified that everything is in stock and can be shipped nationwide by Valentine's Day, so no matter where your special someone (or best friend -- or mom!) lives, you can safely send them something delicious for Feb. 14.

Spill Your Heart Out interactive cake
Goldbelly

Perhaps you've heard of a little viral dessert sensation known as The PieCaken. Zac Young, the pastry chef behind the triple-headed Thanksgiving monster, is back with an interactive cake creation for Valentine's Day and it might be even cooler. 

The Spill Your Heart Out Cake starts with an unassuming yet totally decadent devil's food cake and chocolate mousse coated in strawberry cheesecake frosting. Things take a turn for the thrilling when you let a rose champagne glaze and festive sprinkles spill down over the sides using an included cake collar. 

Get the camera out because this is the Valentine's Day Instagram moment we've been waiting for. But you only get one chance to nail the shot, so don't buckle under the pressure on Feb. 14. You can order it on Goldbelly and it'll ship for free and in plenty of time for V-Day.

$99 at Goldbelly

The French Connection from Murray's Cheese
Murray's Cheese

Brie still, my beating heart. Nobody does romance like the French and this decadent collection is about as close as you can get to a French cheese and charcuterie plate, with beautiful comte and roquefort, plus cherry confit, olives and rich jambon. Add crackers and wine for a romantic indoor picnic, or send it to a long-distance love who appreciates all things cheesy.

$130 at Murray's Cheese

Levain Bakery signature cookie gift box
Levain Bakery

This just might be the best cookie in the world. No, really. The inside is doughy and delicious, and the outside is crispy and perfect. There's a reason New Yorkers wait in line for them but you can skip the lines because Levain sells and ships online too. The boxed assortment is available for shipping and comes with one of each of the bakery's chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and dark chocolate peanut butter chip cookies. Don't worry, you can also order a box of one specific cookie. They're all excellent but the classic chocolate chip and chocolate peanut butter are all-time favorites.

$27 at Levain Bakery

Heart-shaped ravioli
Goldbelly

I Trulli is one of New York's most beloved Italian eateries, and for Valentine's Day you can order its signature heart-shaped ravioli. These festive beauties are handmade, stuffed with Italian ricotta and striped with beet puree.

$99 at Goldbelly

Elle's Belles Bakery Ombre sugar cookies
Goldbelly

Looking for something a little more thematic? These adorably petite, heart-shaped vanilla-almond sugar cookies from Montana bakery Elle's Belles are topped with cream cheese frosting in white, pink and red, with sugar sparkles for the perfect finishing touch.

$39 at Goldbelly

Milk Bar Mini Red Velvet Duo
Milk Bar

Cakes for a couple! New York City's beloved Milk Bar is a local legend and the fun and quirky operation known for its wild takes on classic bakes has a Valentine's Day menu to match. We love this red velvet duo ($52) that includes a mini red velvet cake and matching cake truffles.

$52 at Milk Bar

T-Rex Cookie Company giant 5-pound heart cookie
Goldbelly

If you're more into grand gestures, look no farther than this massive 5-pound cookie -- also shaped like a heart, of course. This dessert is studded with chocolate chips and caramel bits, topped with flaky sea salt, and is crisp yet chewy to please even the most discerning cookie lovers.

$89 at Goldbelly

Emporium Pies Dr. Love red velvet chess pie
Goldbelly

Show your sweetie pie you care with an actual pie -- this one is a gooey red velvet chess pie in a flaky crust. It serves eight to 10 people, but you can always eat your hearts out on Valentine's Day, then finish the rest of this sweet treat for breakfast the next morning.

$69 at Goldbelly

Ruby cacao 12-piece truffles
Harry & David

Ruby chocolate made its debut in 2017, but it's still not as readily available as your standard milk and semisweet. Still, it's particularly perfect for the sweetest of holidays, thanks to its naturally pink color. These truffles showcase that rosy hue and ruby cacao's fruity flavor -- but you can also buy heart- and rose-shaped ruby chocolates with lemon-raspberry filling and marionberry caramel.

$30 at Harry & David

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. heart-topped lobster pot pies
Goldbelly

For the valentine with a savory tooth (not to mention expensive taste), this duo of decadent little lobster pot pies is perfect. Crowned with puff pastry and heart-shaped decorations, they're an ideal centerpiece to a romantic dinner at home.

$56 at Goldbelly

We Take the Cake Goldbelly Red Rose Chocolate Cake
Goldbelly

Roses are also red, of course, but if flowers feel too expected (or you just have a sweetie with a sweet tooth who'd prefer something edible), this stunning cake is sure to impress. The outside is piped with lush red roses of buttercream frosting, but inside it's incredibly rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate cream cheese frosting.

$79 at Goldbelly

Heart-shaped box of jerky
Man Crates

If something meatier is in order, this heart-shaped box of jerky (10 pieces total) in flavors like whiskey maple and sesame ginger will give them a delicious snack to chew on. Don't let the manly marketing copy put you off if you have a female Ron Swanson in your life -- but if you prefer to play on the tried-and-true flower arrangement, you can also order a salami bouquet instead.

$40 at Man Crates

Treat House Sooo Much Love! Valentine's deluxe Rice Krispies treats box
Goldbelly

Who doesn't love a Rice Krispie treat? These little babies from Treat House are the perfect bite size so that your honey can savor them all or share them with you. For Valentine's Day, the brand has even created a super sampler, which includes 24 Valentine's-themed Rice Krispie treats, two strawberry shortcake bars and three Valentine's Rice Krispie doughnuts.

$99 at Goldbelly

Cookie DO bestseller edible cookie dough four-pack
Goldbelly

You can safely enjoy this edible cookie dough straight from the fridge -- or bake it if you want to. Build your own dream team of four different flavors, or pick this combo pack of Cookie DO Confections' best-selling flavors, including Cake Batter and Brookie Dough.

$49 at Goldbelly

White chocolate strawberry cheesecake
Junior's Cheesecake

If your loved one is crushing on cheesecake, then Junior's is the way to go. Known in New York City, the restaurant ships nationwide and is currently featuring a delicious white chocolate strawberry cheesecake for Valentine's Day. The heart-shaped cake is blended with premium white chocolate, swirled with fresh strawberry puree and topped with chocolate mousse.

$50 at Junior's Cheesecake

Bang Candy Co. Love Bites
Bang Candy Co.

Bang Candy Company is a Nashville favorite known for its marshmallows, as well as its flavored syrups that are perfect for mixed drinks. Its Love Bites are the ideal Valentine's Day treat. The delectable bites contain dried cherries, popping candy, smoked sea salt and Belgian milk and dark chocolate mixed with puffed rice cereal.

$24 at Mouth

Magnolia Bakery world-famous banana pudding (Update: Arrives after Valentine's Day)
Goldbelly

Made famous for its cupcakes by Sex and the City, Magnolia Bakery is also justly renowned for its luscious banana pudding (which got its due on Broad City). This Goldbelly pack includes six tubs of the world famous pudding -- enough to make 10 people very happy or one person very happy 10 times.

$65 at Goldbelly

This story was originally written by Brittany Loggins and updated by David Watsky.