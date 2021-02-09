The best Valentine's Day mail-order treats for 2021

If you're on the hunt for an edible Valentine's Day gift with serious wow factor, you have infinite options. Ordering sweet treats and other eats online will save you a hazardous trip to the store and with sprawling online food markets like and , you can snag some of the best stuff from independent bakeries, chocolatiers and food purveyors without leaving home. Whether your sweetheart has a sweet tooth or prefers snacks of the savory sort, there's a special Valentine's Day treat out there for everyone - even you.

We've combed the web for a wide-ranging list of sweets and treats that includes heart-shaped , , , cakes and even one very . Plus, we included savory options like , and Valentine's Day-inspired beef jerky. Near or far, you will definitely find something on this list of Valentine's Day ideas that your honey will love almost as much as they love you. We verified that everything is in stock and can be shipped nationwide by Valentine's Day, so no matter where your special someone (or best friend -- or mom!) lives, you can safely send them something delicious for Feb. 14.

Goldbelly Perhaps you've heard of a little viral dessert sensation known as The PieCaken. Zac Young, the pastry chef behind the triple-headed Thanksgiving monster, is back with an interactive cake creation for Valentine's Day and it might be even cooler. The Spill Your Heart Out Cake starts with an unassuming yet totally decadent devil's food cake and chocolate mousse coated in strawberry cheesecake frosting. Things take a turn for the thrilling when you let a rose champagne glaze and festive sprinkles spill down over the sides using an included cake collar. Get the camera out because this is the Valentine's Day Instagram moment we've been waiting for. But you only get one chance to nail the shot, so don't buckle under the pressure on Feb. 14. You can order it on Goldbelly and it'll ship for free and in plenty of time for V-Day.

Murray's Cheese Brie still, my beating heart. Nobody does romance like the French and this decadent collection is about as close as you can get to a French cheese and charcuterie plate, with beautiful comte and roquefort, plus cherry confit, olives and rich jambon. Add crackers and wine for a romantic indoor picnic, or send it to a long-distance love who appreciates all things cheesy.

Levain Bakery This just might be the best cookie in the world. No, really. The inside is doughy and delicious, and the outside is crispy and perfect. There's a reason New Yorkers wait in line for them but you can skip the lines because Levain sells and ships online too. The boxed assortment is available for shipping and comes with one of each of the bakery's chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and dark chocolate peanut butter chip cookies. Don't worry, you can also order a box of one specific cookie. They're all excellent but the classic chocolate chip and chocolate peanut butter are all-time favorites.

Goldbelly I Trulli is one of New York's most beloved Italian eateries, and for Valentine's Day you can order its signature heart-shaped ravioli. These festive beauties are handmade, stuffed with Italian ricotta and striped with beet puree.

Goldbelly Looking for something a little more thematic? These adorably petite, heart-shaped vanilla-almond sugar cookies from Montana bakery Elle's Belles are topped with cream cheese frosting in white, pink and red, with sugar sparkles for the perfect finishing touch.

Milk Bar Cakes for a couple! New York City's beloved Milk Bar is a local legend and the fun and quirky operation known for its wild takes on classic bakes has a Valentine's Day menu to match. We love this red velvet duo ($52) that includes a mini red velvet cake and matching cake truffles.

Goldbelly If you're more into grand gestures, look no farther than this massive 5-pound cookie -- also shaped like a heart, of course. This dessert is studded with chocolate chips and caramel bits, topped with flaky sea salt, and is crisp yet chewy to please even the most discerning cookie lovers.

Goldbelly Show your sweetie pie you care with an actual pie -- this one is a gooey red velvet chess pie in a flaky crust. It serves eight to 10 people, but you can always eat your hearts out on Valentine's Day, then finish the rest of this sweet treat for breakfast the next morning.

Harry & David Ruby chocolate made its debut in 2017, but it's still not as readily available as your standard milk and semisweet. Still, it's particularly perfect for the sweetest of holidays, thanks to its naturally pink color. These truffles showcase that rosy hue and ruby cacao's fruity flavor -- but you can also buy heart- and rose-shaped ruby chocolates with lemon-raspberry filling and marionberry caramel.

Goldbelly For the valentine with a savory tooth (not to mention expensive taste), this duo of decadent little lobster pot pies is perfect. Crowned with puff pastry and heart-shaped decorations, they're an ideal centerpiece to a romantic dinner at home.

Goldbelly Roses are also red, of course, but if flowers feel too expected (or you just have a sweetie with a sweet tooth who'd prefer something edible), this stunning cake is sure to impress. The outside is piped with lush red roses of buttercream frosting, but inside it's incredibly rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate cream cheese frosting.

Man Crates If something meatier is in order, this heart-shaped box of jerky (10 pieces total) in flavors like whiskey maple and sesame ginger will give them a delicious snack to chew on. Don't let the manly marketing copy put you off if you have a female Ron Swanson in your life -- but if you prefer to play on the tried-and-true flower arrangement, you can also order a salami bouquet instead.

Goldbelly Who doesn't love a Rice Krispie treat? These little babies from Treat House are the perfect bite size so that your honey can savor them all or share them with you. For Valentine's Day, the brand has even created a super sampler, which includes 24 Valentine's-themed Rice Krispie treats, two strawberry shortcake bars and three Valentine's Rice Krispie doughnuts.

Goldbelly You can safely enjoy this edible cookie dough straight from the fridge -- or bake it if you want to. Build your own dream team of four different flavors, or pick this combo pack of Cookie DO Confections' best-selling flavors, including Cake Batter and Brookie Dough.

Junior's Cheesecake If your loved one is crushing on cheesecake, then Junior's is the way to go. Known in New York City, the restaurant ships nationwide and is currently featuring a delicious white chocolate strawberry cheesecake for Valentine's Day. The heart-shaped cake is blended with premium white chocolate, swirled with fresh strawberry puree and topped with chocolate mousse.

Bang Candy Co. Bang Candy Company is a Nashville favorite known for its marshmallows, as well as its flavored syrups that are perfect for mixed drinks. Its Love Bites are the ideal Valentine's Day treat. The delectable bites contain dried cherries, popping candy, smoked sea salt and Belgian milk and dark chocolate mixed with puffed rice cereal.

Goldbelly Made famous for its cupcakes by Sex and the City, Magnolia Bakery is also justly renowned for its luscious banana pudding (which got its due on Broad City). This Goldbelly pack includes six tubs of the world famous pudding -- enough to make 10 people very happy or one person very happy 10 times.

This story was originally written by Brittany Loggins and updated by David Watsky.