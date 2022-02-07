Best Valentine's Day deals: Gifts for everyone for less

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and for many of us, that means it's time to start shopping for a thoughtful gift to let your valentine know you care. As is traditional, plenty of retailers are making it easier to dote on your darling by offering deals on classic favorites and putting a twist on new ideas for the holiday. Finding the right gift for your special someone, whether that's a partner, a friend, your kids, grandparents, a pet or anyone else, has never been easier. Take a look through our picks for the best Valentine's Day deals for everyone to get started.

Best Flower Deals

Rosepops Rosepops preserved petals come in beautiful boxes of various sizes. The flowers themselves need no water and last up to a year. You can snag 15% off sitewide with code VDAY15 or get a $50 Sephora gift card on orders over $200 with code SEPHORA.

More deals on flowers:

: $20 off sitewide with code SHARETHELOVE

(save $9 with code PROLOVE20 )

) (save $7)

: Save 30% on indoor gardens sitewide with code LOVE30 and get free shipping on orders over $50

Best Gadget Deals

SunUV If you've got Valentine's Day plans to get dolled up and head to a fancy dinner, this UV nail lamp will make a great gift. With a 24-watt lamp, it cures nails twice as fast as air drying, and can cure gels in just 60 seconds. While it's already on sale, be sure to select the 30% off instant coupon to get the full discount.

More deals on gadgets:

(save $7)

: 25% off with code VDAY25

(save $48)

(save $40)

Best Food and Drink Deals

Wine.com Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete for many people without a nice bottle of wine. Right now at Wine.com, you can pick up this assorted six-bottle selection with both reds and whites representing the best wine-growing regions of Italy. There are French and Californian collections on sale too.

More food and drink deals:

(save $13)

(save $100)

: Get up to 20% off America's most iconic bagels

: Take up to $50 off coffee gifts with code LOVECOFFEE2022

(save $5)

Best Apparel and Jewelry Deals

Zales Zales is offering 25% off everything during the Sparkle and Shine sale. Order by Feb. 11 for jewelry to arrive by Valentine's Day.

More deals on jewelry and apparel:

(save $165)

(save $20)

: Buy two, get 20% off

(save $20)

: Get 25% off your first Matching Pairs with promo code MATCHING25

Best Deals for pets and animal lovers

Goody Box Don't neglect your critters! Save up to 37% on this gift box for your furry friend filled with toys and treats, or grab one for the animal lover in your life to let them know you care.

More deals for animal lovers and pets:

(save $17)

: Get $30 off a $100 purchase and free same day delivery

(save $50)

Best Deals for Everything Else

Asakuki Save 22% on this easy-to-use, beautiful diffuser for essential oils. Made of handcrafted glass, it features seven different LED light colors you can cycle through to change the appearance. It also has a waterless auto-off, which means it won't keep running when empty and won't cause any safety issues in your home.

More great deals on everything else: