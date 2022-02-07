Apple to release new MacBook Pros with M2 chip Dakota Johnson to play Madame Web PS5 cover review Amazon Prime price hike Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch Wordle trick lets you play endlessly
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Valentine's Day deals: Gifts for everyone for less

Snag a great deal on a thoughtful present for your special someone for less with these great Valentine's deals.

,
Show more (1 item)

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and for many of us, that means it's time to start shopping for a thoughtful gift to let your valentine know you care. As is traditional, plenty of retailers are making it easier to dote on your darling by offering deals on classic favorites and putting a twist on new ideas for the holiday. Finding the right gift for your special someone, whether that's a partner, a friend, your kids, grandparents, a pet or anyone else, has never been easier. Take a look through our picks for the best Valentine's Day deals for everyone to get started.

Best Flower Deals

Rosepops

Get 15% off sitewide with code VDAY15
Rosepops

Rosepops preserved petals come in beautiful boxes of various sizes. The flowers themselves need no water and last up to a year. You can snag 15% off sitewide with code VDAY15 or get a $50 Sephora gift card on orders over $200 with code SEPHORA.

See at Rosepops

More deals on flowers:

Best Gadget Deals

UV nail lamp: $21

Save $12
SunUV

If you've got Valentine's Day plans to get dolled up and head to a fancy dinner, this UV nail lamp will make a great gift. With a 24-watt lamp, it cures nails twice as fast as air drying, and can cure gels in just 60 seconds. While it's already on sale, be sure to select the 30% off instant coupon to get the full discount.

$21 at Amazon

More deals on gadgets: 

Best Food and Drink Deals

Viva Italia! Wine Collection: $90

Save $25
Wine.com

Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete for many people without a nice bottle of wine. Right now at Wine.com, you can pick up this assorted six-bottle selection with both reds and whites representing the best wine-growing regions of Italy. There are French and Californian collections on sale too. 

$90 at Wine.com

More food and drink deals:

Best Apparel and Jewelry Deals

Zales Sparkle and Shine Sale

Save 25% off everything
Zales

Zales is offering 25% off everything during the Sparkle and Shine sale. Order by Feb. 11 for jewelry to arrive by Valentine's Day. 

See at Zales

More deals on jewelry and apparel:

Best Deals for pets and animal lovers

Chewy Valentine's Goody Box

Toys and treats for your cat or dog
Goody Box

Don't neglect your critters! Save up to 37% on this gift box for your furry friend filled with toys and treats, or grab one for the animal lover in your life to let them know you care.

$25 at Chewy (for cats)
$25 at Chewy (for dogs)

More deals for animal lovers and pets:

Best Deals for Everything Else

Glass essential oil diffuser (100 ml) LED auto-off humidifier
Asakuki

Save 22% on this easy-to-use, beautiful diffuser for essential oils. Made of handcrafted glass, it features seven different LED light colors you can cycle through to change the appearance. It also has a waterless auto-off, which means it won't keep running when empty and won't cause any safety issues in your home.

$32 at Amazon

More great deals on everything else: