Roberto Machado Noa

Valentine's Day is this Thursday, and although Best Buy's latest sale doesn't expressly call out this romantic holiday, it offers plenty to love.

Indeed, even if you're not trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone, you'll want to poke your digital head into the store and check out the offers. No time? No problem: I've rounded up the best deals at Best Buy. Prices here should be good through Saturday, February 16.

Best Buy's full online deal list is here, and note that the store is also having a Presidents' Day appliance sale, too -- and those price cuts are in effect through February 27.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch: Save $100-150 Sarah Tew/CNET These aren't the best MacBook prices we've ever seen, but if you're in the market for one of Apple's super-slim laptops, any discount is a welcome discount. The 128GB Core i5 model is on sale for $1,099.99, while the 256GB version will run you $1249.99 -- discounts of $100 and $150, respectively. They're available in your choice of colors. See at Best Buy MacBook Air 2018 review

WD My Passport 512GB External USB 3.1 Solid-State Drive: $106 (save $54) Sarah Tew/CNET Although this drive has been holding steady at this price for a few weeks now, as recently as October, it was selling for over $180 -- and even then, it was "everything you could want in a portable drive," according to CNET's review. This much solid-state storage for just over $100? Yes, please. See at Best Buy My Passport SSD review

HP 25X LED desktop monitor: $180 (save $100) HP Is it wrong to want a monitor with a little pizzazz? Gamers in particular will appreciate the 25X's green LED light-strip, which runs along the bottom center (and can be turned off if you prefer), as well as its 1ms response time. The screen is nearly bezel-free, and its height-adjustable stand lets you operate in both portrait and landscape modes. See at Best Buy

Note that some of Best Buy's other deals come with caveats: You'll find better prices on the Apple Watch 3 at Amazon, for instance. And while the HomePod and iPad are discounted by $70 and $50, respectively -- $280 each -- that's still $30 more than the lowest prices we've seen for both. We'd suggest waiting for a return to that $250 level before diving in.

