The best US city for gamers might surprise you

You can get your game on anywhere these days, from a rural town to an overflowing city. But personal-finance site WalletHub used game-centric criteria to rank major US cities on a scale of 1 to 100, and the top city isn't all that predictable.

The site examined the 100 biggest American cities using such statistics as number of video game stores, highest internet speed, and most arcades per capita.

The No. 1 city for gamers? Sorry, Silicon Valley: It's Orlando, Florida, which came in tops for gaming environment, second for gamer and development opportunities -- but 53rd for internet quality and coverage. Being a terrific tourist town, Orlando also scored high for number of arcades -- gotta do something on those days when you don't feel like hitting a theme park.

The No. 2 city is less surprising: Seattle. As a resident, I'm not shocked -- there's a great game store/cafe four minutes from my house, numerous friends work for game companies, and I had to scramble last week to snatch up tickets to gaming event PAX West, which takes place here over Labor Day weekend.

Austin, Texas, came in third, New York fourth, and Atlanta fifth. You can check out your favorite big city on the interactive map embedded above, or on the full list on the WalletHub site.

