Best TVs for gaming with low input lag

The feedback loop between your game controller, your fingers, your brain and the TV screen is a delicate cycle, and any delay introduced there can diminish the thrilling immediacy of playing. Or, in certain games, get you shot dead because you couldn't react quick enough.

The biggest source of those delays is latency between your console and servers on the Internet, and assuming you have fast broadband, it's largely out of your control. But another potential source is lag introduced by the TV itself. It takes just milliseconds for a video signal to travel from your console through the HDMI input on your TV to appear on the screen, but too many of those milliseconds can be noticeable to your brain or downright deadly to your in-game character.

Those milliseconds are known as input lag. Happily, most TVs have a picture specifically designed to minimize input lag, generally called game mode. One of the tests I perform for every TV I review for CNET measures that lag.

Here's the TVs that did best in those tests.

TV input lag with Game Mode On (and Off)

On (1080p) Off (1080p) On (4K HDR) Off (4K HDR) Samsung QN65Q8F 14.1 84.83 14.33 68.1 Samsung QN65Q9F 14.27 76.93 13.87 57.6 Vizio P65-F1 [input 5] 14.77 81.8 N/A N/A TCL 55S517 14.8 60.63 17.33 120.97 Vizio PQ65-F1 [input 5] 14.93 81.63 N/A N/A TCL 65R617 15.43 56.93 17.5 121.23 Vizio M65-F0 20.13 20.72 17.77 64.63 Vizio E65-F1 20.7 20.7 20.7 64.6 LG OLED65C8P 21.6 92.4 27.97 92.17 LG OLED65B8P 21.93 84.23 21.93 100.8 TCL 43S325 25.67 34.5 N/A N/A Vizio P65-F1 [input 1] 26.1 90.87 26.73 135 Vizio PQ65-F1 [input 1] 26.8 93.1 26.57 143.2 TCL 50S425 31.43 32.33 29.07 33.67 Sony XBR-65X900F 41.43 99.3 23.43 84.87

What else you need to know about input lag

Game mode makes a difference, except when it doesn't. As you can see many TVs cut lag substantially when you turn on Game mode, but plenty don't. In general expensive TVs with elaborate video processing get a bigger cut when you engage game mode.

Most TVs' game modes are good enough for most gamers. No matter how twitchy you are, it's going to be tough to tell the difference between 15 and 30 milliseconds of input lag. Many gamers won't even be able to discern between game mode on and off -- it all depends on the game and your sensitivity to lag.

"Game mode" can be called something else. TV makers like to use different names, so the setting can be difficult to find. Many use a picture mode called "Game" while some, like Samsung and Vizio, let you apply game mode to any setting (Samsung buries it deep in the menus, as seen above, while Vizio calls it "Gaming Low Latency"). Check individual reviews for details.

Turning game mode on can hurt image quality (a little). TV makers' menus often refer to reduced image quality, generally the result of turning off that video processing. In my experience however the differences are really subtle, and worth the trade-off if you want to minimize lag.

4K HDR gaming lag is different from 1080p. The resolution you game at has an impact, and since consoles like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X prominently feature 4K HDR output for games, I started testing for 4K HDR lag in 2018. In general the numbers are similar to the lag with standard 1080p resolution, however.

Vizio's Input 5 is weird. The fifth HDMI port on the Vizio P and PQ TVs has different input lag characteristics than its other inputs. It's superb for 1080p gaming, but can't accept 4K HDR sources. No other TV maker we've tested has different lag and capabilities for different inputs.



Testing is an inexact science. I use a Leo Bodnar lag tester. Here's how it works, and how I use it. You might see different lag test results from different reviews outlets, which may use Bodnar or another method.

What's the best TV for gaming, period?

Trick question!

In my opinion the best TV for gaming is one that has the best image quality for everything else too. Games benefit from deep black levels, bright highlights and uniform screens just as much as movies and TV shows do.

Yes, there are other factors, but they don't apply to most gamers. If you play the same game constantly and never put anything else on the screen, and that game as a bright static element that stays in the same place on the screen (like a HUD or other status display), you might be at risk for OLED burn-in. But most gamers don't have to worry about it.

If the TV input where your console is connected is shared with other devices and you don't want to remember to re-engage game mode all the time, an auto game-mode feature might be useful. And some cutting-edge PC and Xbox One X gamers might appreciate variable refresh rate. Those two extras are found on Samsung's 2018 TVs, and many appear on other 2019 TVs with HDMI 2.1.

Most gamers, however, will find that the best TV for gaming is the best TV, period.

I'll continue to test 2019 TVs for input lag as I review them.