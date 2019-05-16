Best TVs and streaming boxes for Father's Day

From Netflix to YouTube, streaming video is where our entertainment comes from these days. If your dad is yet to join the streaming revolution here are some easy gifts that will help bring him up to speed. If he needs a new TV, one with solid streaming apps built-in is a lot simpler than an external device.
Here are our favorites at every price level.
Roku Express ($30)
The Express covers the basics beautifully with quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. If your dad has an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express+ is a great choice.
Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60)
Want a little something nicer? The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote with the ability to control TV volume and power. That means Dad can kick his TV remote to the curb.
TCL S325 series ($140 and up)
If you're looking to get Dad a new bedroom TV then a model with built-in streaming makes perfect sense. TCL's entry-level S325 includes an onboard Roku interface for a really affordable price; even the biggest size costs just $250.
Vizio E series ($300 and up)
Although it comes as small as 43 inches for $300, Vizio's E series really hits its stride at the 55-inch and bigger sizes, including the 65-inch model seen above for a mere $650. This 4K HDR TV has all the fixin's, in a size suitable for Dad's living room, with a picture worthy of family movie nights.
TCL 6 series ($530 and up)
Equipped with a better image than the Vizio E and Roku's smart TV system, the TCL 6 series starts at 55 inches for a bit over $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $800. And yes, you could even get Dad the massive 75-inch model for $1,500.
LG B8 OLED ($1,500 and up)
If you want to get your dad the best TV money can buy, LG's spectacular OLED models fit the bill. At $1,500 the B8 offers excellent picture quality including the best black levels of any TV.
