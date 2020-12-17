Best TV and streamer gifts for the 2020 holidays

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're looking for an amazing holiday gift idea for 2020, when people are spending more time at home than ever, a new TV would truly deliver. But a new media streamer, which is a lot less expensive, would also pack quite the punch. There's still time to get a streamer shipped to make it on Dec. 25, although for a new TV you might have to visit a store. Don't worry -- most of them offer curbside pickup.

CNET's TV and streamer reviews home in on high-value products – after all, not even a TV lover wants to shell out a ton of cash just to stream Stranger Things. That's the goal of this list too, which we hope will be a big help for picking out TV gifts even if you're facing challenging times as you head into the holiday shopping season. Starting at $30 (or less during holiday sales), you can give the TV fan on your list a thoughtful gift to remember, and something to watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime for years to come.

When it comes to covering the basics Amazon's Fire TV Lite is a unique gift idea that delivers. Amazon's interface isn't as strong as Roku's and it doesn't do 4K, but it has solid Alexa integration and is one of the rare platforms that supports nearly all major streaming apps. The one exception is Peacock, which isn't available yet on Fire TV. For streaming your favorite shows on a budget, however, there is not much more you can ask for. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Chris Monroe/CNET For those looking for an alternative to Roku, Google's new Chromecast with Google TV has emerged as an excellent option to give to your loved ones this holiday season. Priced at $50, the dongle includes an actual remote and app interface, support for 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and strong integration with other Google services including Assistant, YouTube TV and Google Photos. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2020 version of the Roku Ultra added Dolby Vision support and improved performance while keeping the price at $100. That's $80 cheaper than our previous pick, the Apple TV 4K. Throw in an Ethernet port, AirPlay 2 support, an excellent interface and a fantastic remote-finder feature and the Ultra is our new pick for the best high-end streamer. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

If you don't want to be quite so generous as giving TCL 6-Series above, this is the runner-up for best TV for the money. The TCL has a better picture and better smart HDTV system so it's a superior TV overall, but it's also a couple hundred dollars more expensive, and it doesn't come in a budget-friendly 50-inch size like this Vizio. Sizes: 50-, 55-, 65-inch. (The price shown below is for the 65-inch size.) Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum (2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The TCL 4-Series can't beat any of the TVs above on image quality -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most viewers, especially at this price. Despite its extreme affordability the 4-Series still includes the equivalent of a Roku Streaming Stick Plus built-in, with a single, super-simple remote to control streaming and the TV itself. Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch. (The price shown below is for the 43-inch size.) Read our TCL S425 series (Roku TV) review.

