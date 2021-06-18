Best Prime Day TV deals: Insignia, LG, Toshiba, TCL and more are on sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day (June 21-22) typically brings decent deals on new TVs, but you don't have to wait until the official sale begins in order to get a good discount. Below, we share everything we currently know about Prime Day deals on TVs.

Amazon has already started running discounts on a number of TVs before the official launch of its Prime Day sale, including two of the brand's low-cost Fire TV Edition TVs and solid deals from Best Buy on some of the best TVs we've tested, including budget models and the best rated TV that CNET TV guru David Katzmaier has ever reviewed.

Insignia By today's standards, this Insignia TV is a bit undersized at 43 inches, but it serves up a crisp 4K resolution along with Amazon's Fire TV interface and an Alexa voice remote. With its $100 discount for Prime members, this 43-inch Insignia could make an inexpensive addition as a second TV in your home for a smaller room where you don't need a huge screen.

Amazon Here's another inexpensive 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV. A size up from the above Insignia, this 50-inch model from Toshiba is discounted by a sizable $120 for Prime members. Read our Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 50-inch TCL model already has a low price and is on sale right now with a $30 discount, Prime member or not. It features Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. You'll get the same image quality with the TCL S435 series as the preceding S425 series, which we found to be good enough for most people.

David Katzmaier/CNET Vizio's M-Series Quantum is one of the least expensive TVs with local dimming, a tech that provides excellent contrast. The 55-inch model is only $480, but you need to be logged in to the free-to-join My Best Buy membership program to see the $20 discounts mentioned here. Want to size up? The same Vizio model at 65 inches is $680. Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This TV is a prime candidate if you can't afford OLED. Vizio's P-Series Quantum offers a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet, but based on his experience with the previous version its image quality is likely similar to, if not slightly better than, the TCL 6-Series overall, with better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5. The 65-inch Vizio PQ is $20 off if you sign up for the free My Best Buy membership program.