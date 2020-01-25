Best TV deals for the big game: Save up to $400 on LG, Samsung, TCL and Vizio

Getty Images

Did you miss out on that awesome TV deal last Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Now could be your last chance to make good. In case you didn't know, there's a certain important NFL football game coming up soon on Feb. 2. TV retailers use it as an excuse to lower prices and get those big screens out the door. From Amazon to Walmart, Best Buy to Target and everywhere in between, they're all clearing inventory for the inevitable flood of new 2020 TVs announced at CES. And that means -- you guessed it -- savings.

Most of the best TVs are at or near their Black Friday prices now. From LG's OLED TVs to Samsung's QLEDs to TCL's Roku TVs, now is the best time for a deal on a new TV until, well, next November. And in case you're worried about missing out on some newfangled 2020 extra, don't be. TVs are a mature technology, and unless you're a high-end shopper who needs the latest and greatest (and is willing to pay for it), a 2019 TV is perfectly good.

Here's our favorites. Most we list are in the 65-inch size (hey, gotta go big for the big game, especially in 4K) but they're typically available in other sizes too.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've been waiting for a good deal on this terrific TV -- we gave this exact model an Editors' Choice Award for its image quality, affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts -- it's here. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and great 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. We didn't love it as much as the TCL 6-Series above, but it's still a superb value at $50 cheaper, especially if you want AirPlay. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung has dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs back to Black Friday levels, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. The FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Another superb TV returns to its Black Friday low. OLED delivers the best picture quality you can get -- head and shoulders better than any of the TVs above -- but it costs a mint. This is the lowest price of the year for an OLED at this size, and the B9 earned CNET's Editors' Choice on the strength of its amazing picture. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

Take everything we said about the 65-inch B9 and shrink it down 10 diagonal inches. This is the least you'll pay for a 2019 OLED TV. Read our LG OLED55B9PUA review.

The Roku smart TV operating system is CNET's favorite and this 65-inch TCL is about as cheap as it comes for this size. If you're willing to settle for a "good enough" picture, it's a tremendous bargain. Read the TCL 65S425 4-Series review.

RCA In addition to TCL, RCA makes Roku TVs, too. We haven't reviewed it and we don't expect it to have stellar picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $550.