Best TV deals for Black Friday 2019 available now (and coming soon)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday 2019, let's face it, is all about the TV deals. Sure Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and the rest have plenty of other gadgets on sale, from phones to vacuum cleaners, but you'll really have a great holiday season if you clean up on one the best TVs of 2019. Black Friday may be best known for doorbusters on dirt-cheap sets, but smart TV shoppers know that it's also price drop season on TVs that are actually good -- including LG's 2019 OLED models and TCL Roku TVs.

Below I've gathered the best Black Friday TV deals so far. Unless noted otherwise, the deals are all available now. I'll update this list with the latest deals going forward -- and I expect that to happen A LOT. For now, dig in.

Sarah Tew/CNET With Roku's superior smart TV system built-in, this bedroom-size TV is a great budget choice if you're fine with "good enough" picture quality. It can't handle 4K, but at this size you won't miss it. This deal is part of Target's Black Friday preview sale running Nov. 8 and 9. Read our TCL 3-Series (40S325) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET A bigger version of the 3-Series with a similar story: Roku's great smart TV system built-in, but this time with 4K HDR compatibility. Again, the picture quality is no great shakes, but this price is good enough (the lowest this year so far) you can probably overlook that. Read our TCL 50S425 Roku TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $398, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

The first of this year's crazy-good sale prices, Vizio's best TV is on sale at a massive discount for one day only at Sam's Club. The price is available in stores and online. We didn't review the PX series yet but, based on the performance of its predecessor, we expect it to be one of the best-performing LCD TVs of the year. Its 384 zones' worth of full-array local dimming and 3,000 nits light output should deliver superb image quality for both HDR and standard 4K video. See CNET's coverage of Vizio's 2019 TV lineup.

Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming (FALD), the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

LG's traditional pre-Black Friday OLED TV price drop is on, and our favorite high-end TV for the money, the B9, gets a steep discount. OLED TVs produce better overall image quality than any LCD we've reviewed, including Samsung's QLED TVs. LG's 2019 versions also have more features than its previous OLED TVs, including Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and more HDMI 2.1 extras, including eARC, Auto Game mode and Variable Refresh rate. The C9 is also on sale, but it's a bit more expensive than the B9 for slightly better image quality. Your call. Read our LG OLEDB9PUA series review.

We haven't reviewed this Sony but expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: In a word: awesome. Just like the LG, this is the lowest price yet for a current-year OLED TV (the 65-inch Sony is also $2,000). Unlike the LG, Sony uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. Read more.